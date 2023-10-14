Patriots Draft Drake Maye: PFF Has Solution to NE Woes

Maybe there could be some good to come out of the mess that this NFL season has become in New England. And maybe that good will wind up showing itself next spring … if the Patriots draft Drake Maye, the star North Carolina quarterback who could be catching up to USC’s Caleb Williams as the No. 1 overall pick.

If they can get high enough in the draft, that is. As long as Bill Belichick is at the helm, the Patriots are not likely to tank to improve their draft position. That makes the prospect of getting Maye somewhat dimmer. But given the way the last two weeks have gone, there is still some hope for the camp that wants to see the Patriots draft Drake Maye.

Here’s what PFF wrote in an article titled, “NFL Team Needs Tracker,” this week:

“Maye is probably the only quarterback with the potential to unseat USC star Caleb Williams as the unanimous No. 1 overall pick. He has a live arm and great athletic ability, allowing him to maneuver the pocket while keeping his eyes downfield. The Tar Heels signal-caller averaged 8.7 yards per attempt and earned a 91.2 passing grade in 2022, with 39 big-time throws to just 10 turnover-worthy plays.”

Could the Patriots Draft Drake Maye?

Maye has been one of the best players in all of college football this season, leading North Carolina to a 5-0 record. He is coming off the best game of his career, a 40-7 pounding of Syracuse in which he threw for 442 yards on 33-for-47 passing, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 55 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown.

That runs his season average to 325.8 yards passing per game on 72.1% accuracy. He has eight touchdowns passing and four rushing, too. As PFF points out, his more aggressive style this season has led to four interceptions in five games.

“He’s gotten off to a hot start again in 2023, though he already has four interceptions after throwing just five in 2022,” the site wrote. “Maye has a 94.8 grade on deep passes and knows how to control velocity and trajectory really well for a college quarterback.”

Scout Compared Maye to Pro Bowler

Maye is somewhat of a unique quarterback given his big arm and mobility, but one draft analyst links him to Carson Palmer, a three-time Pro Bowl QB.

Wrote former scout and current NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah: “There isn’t a perfect comparison that comes to mind after studying Maye. The closest comp would probably be former Bengals, Raiders and Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer. Both guys have all the desired traits: size, arm strength, mobility and accuracy.

“Palmer arrived in the NFL in 2003 with cleaner/crisper footwork, while Maye is a better overall athlete. … Palmer took a big leap in his final year at USC, winning the Heisman Trophy and leading the Trojans to an Orange Bowl victory. I’m excited to see if Maye can make a similar leap this fall.”

Of course, one issue could get in the way of the plan to have the Patriots draft Drake Maye. Any type of Mac Jones revival. As long as Belichick is running the show, the Patriots appear committed to Jones. But if the Patriots continue on their current trajectory, it’s entirely possible that Belichick will be gone, and that Jones could follow, too.