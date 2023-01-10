ESPN Analyst Makes Bold Bill Belichick Claim

The New England Patriots 2022 offseason has begun a lot earlier than expected and analysts are already criticizing Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for the results.

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg believed that Belichick’s coaching performance in 2022, was the worst of his career.

“I think Bill Belichick did his worst coaching job this year in New England,” Greenberg said. “Hear me out. I think that for him to overcome what he overcame in his coaching staff was somewhat remarkable and a testament to how good a coach he is. However, I think the biggest problems — the primary things he had to overcome — were self-inflicted. I think hiring Matt Patricia and Joe Judge to coach his offense — and the only reason that anyone didn’t make a bigger deal of it at the time was you figure, ‘Well, if Bill’s doing it, it has to make sense.’ Well, guess what. No, it didn’t.”

New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick Isn’t Happy

Fans aren’t pleased with Belichick and New England’s effort in 2022 but the head coach isn’t excited either.

“Nobody’s satisfied with that,” Belichick said of the 2022 season. “That’s not our goal. We need to improve on that. So that’s all of us — accountability everywhere, starting with me, the coaching staff, players, each unit. They are all things that we will address, and that process will start probably later today.

“As I just said, we’ll evaluate everything that we’ve done,” Belichick said later on in the press conference. “From me on down to everybody else and evaluate things and make improvements where we feel like we can. Again, there were a lot of positive things over the course of the year in all areas that we can build on. But in the end, it wasn’t what we want it to be or need it to be. So that’ll all be — we’ll look at everything.”

The New England Patriots Defense is Happy With Their Performance

While missing the playoffs, one Patriots unit is happy with their performance. Deatrich Wise Jr. touched upon the great work of the defense in 2022.

“We did a wonderful job this year,” Wise said Monday. “A lot of great plays had been made, a lot of firsts with Marcus Jones, (Kyle Dugger), myself, (Josh) Uche, (Matthew) Judon. We all did phenomenal work,” Wise continued. “And then collectively, we did great things — nine sacks in a game, three defensive touchdowns for one person (Dugger) — there’s a lot of accolades you could go down the whole list. If I name one, I’ll miss one. But we did wonderful, a lot of wonderful things.”

Wise also took to Instagram to reflect on the season.

“The tragedy of life doesn’t lie in not reaching your goal,” Wise wrote. “The tragedy lies in having no goal to reach. It isn’t a calamity to die with dreams unfulfilled, but it is a calamity not to dream…It is not a disgrace not to reach the stars, but it is a disgrace to have no stars to reach for. Not failure, but low aim is sin. WE GIVE IT OUR ALL TODAY, THAT’S ALL I CAN ASK FOR!”