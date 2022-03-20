Ex-Patriots QB Signs 1-Year Deal With AFC Rival: Report

A former New England Patriots quarterback is signing with a familiar AFC franchise.

As reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jacoby Brissett is signing a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns. Following the acquisition of Deshaun Watson and the likely eventual trade of Baker Mayfield, Brissett figures to be the primary backup in Cleveland.

“One day after trading for Deshaun Watson, the Browns now are expected to sign QB Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal to be Watson’s backup, per sources. Cleveland adding two QBs in two days,” says Schefter.

Brissett spent the past season with the Miami Dolphins, starting five games for the injured Tua Tagovailoa. The 29-year-old quarterback led the Dolphins to a 2-3 record while throwing five touchdowns against four interceptions for a 78.1 quarterback rating.

The six-year veteran initially began his career with the Patriots as a third-round draft choice back in 2016. Brissett started two games for the Patriots in 2016, going 1-1.

Prior to the start of the 2017 season, Brissett was traded to the Indianapolis Colts. The North Carolina State product would quickly emerge as a starter for the Colts with then-starter Andrew Luck sidelined due to injuries in 2017.

Following Luck’s unexpected retirement in 2019, Brissett became the Colts’ starter once again. In two years spent as the Colts’ starter, Brissett led Indianapolis to an 11-19 overall record.

Patriots Could Still Re-Sign Trent Brown

The Patriots could still bring back offensive tackle Trent Brown.

Although the veteran tackle is currently a free agent, New England is still interested in re-signing Brown, as reported by Mike Giardi of NFL Network. However, the Patriots are allowing the 28-year-old to test the market.

“My understanding is the #Patriots told Trent Brown to see what is out there and then come back to them before making a final decision,” said Giardi. “Brown recently visited the #Seahawks, where he could play either tackle spot (depending on Duane Brown free agency).”

Brown has had two different stints with the Patriots, winning a Super Bowl during the 2018 season and returning to New England via trade after two years spent with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The seven-year veteran posted a 73.8 offensive grade in 2021, ranking 33rd among all tackles with at least 300 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Brown excelled slightly more as a pass blocker, posting a 77.0 grade, while ranking 24th among tackles in that category.

Having already spent time with three different franchises — his longest stint was with the San Francisco 49ers for three years — it appears the veteran tackle is ready to settle down.

Brown Wants to Leave ‘Winning Legacy’

During an interview with NFL insider Jordan Schultz on Tuesday, March 15, Brown spoke of leaving a “winning legacy.”

“I’m going into Yr. 8,” said Brown. “I would like to find a place I could call home for the next 8 years and just leave a legacy – a winning legacy – and kind of just plant roots somewhere. I want to get somewhere I can win and build a lasting legacy.”

Considering the Patriots have already lost two starting offensive linemen this offseason — Shaq Mason and Ted Karras — New England would probably wise to re-sign one of their holdovers from last season.