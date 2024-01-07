Ezekiel Elliott Talks Patriots Future and Playing for Bill Belichick

If Bill Belichick’s tenure with the New England Patriots is over, the head coach earned one new supporter on his way out the door. Running back Ezekiel Elliott knows he could have played his only season for Belichick, but the 28-year-old still called the six-time Super Bowl winner “the best coach ever.”

Elliott told reporters “I feel very lucky to play for the best coach ever,” per NESN.com’s Zack Cox.

Ezekiel Elliott: “I feel very lucky to play for the best coach ever.” Said this was a “fun season” for him despite the results. pic.twitter.com/NynjYrPlvg — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 7, 2024

While Elliott also called it a “fun season,” the Pats still finished 4-13 after losing 17-3 at home to the New York Jets in Week 18. It means a third losing season out of the last four for Belichick, who is widely expected to be let go.

Belichick is set for a meeting with team owner Robert Kraft on Monday, January 8, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Speaking after the game, Belichick says he’s ready to sit down and talk with Kraft.

While the coach’s future needs to be settled, Elliott’s next move is also unknown, but the three-time Pro Bowler indicated he’s open to returning for a second season at Gillette Stadium.

Ezekiel Elliott, Patriots Praise Belichick

Reiss reported Elliott is “open to a return to New England,” after the veteran talked about his desire to win a championship.

Zeke on his future: Eyeing gold jacket and a championship (later saying he’s open to a return to New England). pic.twitter.com/dRtKHTUksA — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 7, 2024

It’s difficult to see that happening with the Patriots, unless there are major changes at the coaching and personnel levels. Belichick could still make those changes, but he needs to prove a willingness to adapt to some new thinking, both in terms of the NFL draft and schemes on offense.

Those things can help Belichick repair his reputation after losing has become a way of life since quarterback Tom Brady left town in 2020. Belichick has had just three winning records and two playoff appearances without Brady during 29 seasons as a head coach.

Those numbers aren’t good, but Belichick retains the support of key players, including decorated special teams ace Matthew Slater. The 10-time Pro Bowler, who is also expected to have played his last game with the Patriots, said “I saw no quit in Bill Belichick. If you had sat in our team meetings this week, you would’ve thought we were getting ready for the AFC Championship,” per Chad Graff of The Athletic.

Matthew Slater: “I saw no quit in Bill Belichick. … If you had sat in our team meetings this week, you would’ve thought we were getting ready for the AFC Championship.” — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) January 7, 2024

Belichick’s commitment to still trying to prepare his team in the best way possible was evident in a relatively meaningless season finale against the Jets. It extended to Belichick “frantically waving at return man Jalen Reagor to re-position when he saw a short kickoff coming. Had to do it more than once as Reagor barely moved,” according to NBCS Boston’s Phil Perry.

Still preaching the fundamentals might not be enough to save Belichick’s job, but his enduring ability to field a tough defense remains a positive. As Cox noted, defeat to the Jets marked the fifth time “the Patriots held opponents to 17 or fewer points.”

A 1-4 record in those games proves the Pats’ problems are on the other side of the ball, but Belichick still knows defense. That’s something endorsed by veteran safety Jabrill Peppers.

The 28-year-old admitted, “I love playing for (Bill Belichick),” per Chris Mason of MassLive.com, who also noted Peppers revealed Belichick “pushed him in ways he’s never been pushed before.”

Jabrill Peppers: “I love playing for (Bill Belichick).” Says he pushed him in ways he’s never been pushed before. pic.twitter.com/tgemL3f4hf — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) January 7, 2024

Belichick still has the respect of players, along with the football knowledge to be an asset on the sideline in 2024. Yet, it’s increasingly likely he’ll be wearing another team’s colors next season.

Bill Belichick’s Fate Seems Sealed

There’s a certain irony about the Jets being the ones who put one over on Belichick in what might be his last game as Patriots coach. It was the Jets who Belichick left after a matter of hours to take the job in New England back in 2000.

This Day In 2000: Bill Belichick is the new coach of the New York Jets. A day later, he steps down, writing on a napkin “I resign as HC of the NYJ.” 24 days later, he is announced as head coach of the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/PSmaZ9AI4H — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 3, 2022

The fate of the two AFC East franchises has gone in polar opposite directions since, but Belichick seems set to leave the Patriots as a losing team. Winning fewer than five games hasn’t happened for the Pats since 1992, when they were 2-14, prompting the hiring of Bill Parcells and the first step toward making the franchise a force.

Such a sharp recent decline means Kraft “needs to borrow a page from Belichick’s own playbook and do what’s best for the team,” according to Graff’s colleague Steve Buckley.

Dumping Belichick can lead to a philosophical change, beginning with greater emphasis on offense. It’s something a top coaching candidate like Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator Ben Johnson could provide.

Alternatively, Kraft could resist a change of pace and let Belichick’s assistant and former player Jerod Mayo take the reins. The latter is highly regarded by those within and without the organization, including franchise great Ty Law.

There’s no shortage of options, with only Belichick returning as head coach and general manager seemingly off the table.