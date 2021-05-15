Wild Trade Proposal Would Land Patriots Julio Jones

The New England Patriots have done a lot of work to improve their roster heading into the 2021 season. Through free agency, trades, and the NFL Draft, it’s clear New England has improved

Still, it’s unlikely the Patriots’ roster is set. There is increasing speculation New England could be interested in trading for the Atlanta Falcons star and future Hall-of-Famer, Julio Jones.

If so, a deal isn’t likely to happen before June 1. Atlanta is in cost-cutting mode, but it appears they also want to remain competitive in 2021. They still have Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley, and they just drafted super rookie Kyle Pitts. The passing game should be in a good spot even without Jones, and the team could benefit financially from moving his contract.

Assuming the Patriots explore such a deal, here is the perfect offer to convince the Falcons to part ways with Jones.

The Trade Proposal

Falcons Get: N’Keal Harry and 2023 Second-Round Pick

Patriots Get: Julio Jones

Why the Falcons Would Do This Trade

Atlanta appears to be attempting to walk a delicate line of remaining competitive while also building for the future.

Cory Woodroof of The Falcoholic has a similar asking price in mind for the 33-year-old star. He wrote:

The new regime really may want to store up food for the winter, and by trading a player like Jones, they could guarantee a return on draft investment now, before he plays another down, to the tune of a second-round pick. They’re unlikely to get a first at this point in Jones’ career, but if a New England, Baltimore, San Francisco, Green Bay or Tennessee came calling with proper compensation, it might be part of Atlanta’s grand plan to move Jones now and get his replacement in 2022 in the draft. The team could also, potentially, get a young receiver back in the deal, but that’s just a wish and a guess. They’ll probably have signed Calvin Ridley to an extension by then, too, which makes it more justifiable to pay him to be your top receiver, too.

Harry has struggled to live up to his potential in New England, and he might stand to gain from a change of scenery. He’s still only 23 years old.

Atlanta would still have strong offensive weapons for Ryan with Ridley as their No. 1 WR, Pitts as an emerging star, Russell Gage, Harry, Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis, and Hayden Hurst.

Why the Patriots Would Do This Trade

New England has added some weapons to the passing game in Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, and rookie Tre Nixon. Still, none of them, or even the collection of the five new Patriots, would give New England what they could have with Jones.

Patriots.com’s Paul Perillo identifies the obvious benefits for New England if they swing a deal for Jones.

Jones would make a lot of sense for Belichick as he tries to offer some pieces for his quarterbacks to work with. Jones wouldn’t put the offense over the top or turn New England into a title contender, but he, Agholor and Bourne along with tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry would give opposing defensive coordinators something to think about when game planning for the Patriots pass attack. Many national writers have speculated that it’s more likely than not that Jones will be dealt. Perhaps a move to Foxborough is in his future – and the Patriots would have a No. 1 receiver after all. An offense with Cam Newton, Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, the New England offensive line, Jakobi Meyers, Smith, Henry, Agholor, Bourne, and Jones would be one of the best in the AFC, and possibly the NFL.