Patriots Are Favorites to Land Lamar Jackson

After a difficult 2022 season for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, New England are thg favorites to land Lamar Jackson.

According to oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag, the Patriots are the favorites to land Jackson this offseason if he does decide to leave the Baltimore Ravens.

On the surface level, it makes sense that New England would be interested. Jones struggled throughout 2022 only throwing for 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions per Pro Football Reference.

Jackson on the other hand is entering the prime of his career. Still the speedy quarterback struggled in 2022. Injuries only allowed for him to play 12 games and he only threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions per Pro Football Reference. The 26-year-old also rushed for nearly 800 yards and 3 touchdowns.

With Jackson and the Ravens failing to reach a contract extension, the quarterback is slated to become a free agent this offseason.

It Will be Difficult for the New England Patriots to Acquire Lamar Jackson

While Jackson might become a free agent, that doesn’t mean the Patriots will just snap him up. If he does hit the open market, he will likely become the highest paid quarterback in the NFL.

There is also the chance that Baltimore signs Jackson to the franchise tag allowing for them to get something in return for the quarterback. If that does occur, the Patriots would likely have to part with a bevy of draft picks to acquire Jackson.

While acquiring Jackson would be a great lift to New England, there would be some risk as his style of play is different than what has been seen during Bill Belichick’s tenure as head coach of the Patriots.

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick are Fans of Lamar Jackson

Based on previous interactions, it’s not surprising that the Patriots are named favorites to land Jackson.

Belichick had high praise for Jackson early on in the 2022 season.

“Without a doubt,” Bill Belichick said when asked if Jackson has answered questions about his abilities in the pocket. “It’s the type of the player, the MVP type of candidate. I think he’s more than answered them. But, we’ll see what his contract is, that will answer them.”

Jackson also detailed his pre-draft visit with the Patriots and Belichick.

“I’ve seen Belichick smile,” Jackson said. “Usually, when I see him, he’s puzzled face, a straight-faced guy. When I saw him smile, I was like, ‘Damn, you’ve got humor.'”

Belichick described the visit as “great” when speaking to the media.

The New England Patriots Need a top Wide Receiver

No matter who is the quarterback for the Patriots, New England’s offense needs some help. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes that one of the Patriots top priorities needs to be acquiring a top wide receiver.

“Once the Patriots have a seasoned coordinator in place, they need to focus on getting Jones a legitimate No. 1 receiver,” Knox wrote. “Jakobi Meyers led the Patriots with 804 receiving yards, and running back Rhamondre Stevenson led the team with 69 receptions. While re-signing Meyers should be a free-agency priority, the Patriots need to add a true top target to the mix.”