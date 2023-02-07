Patriots Among Favorites To Land Saquon Barkley

T

he New England Patriots offense is in need of a boost and according to odds from BetOnline the Patriots could make a franchise-altering move if Saquon Barkley isn’t re-signed by the New York Giants.

Where will Saquon Barkley sign IF he leaves the #NYGiants? (Odds vis @betonline_ag): Ravens (+400)

Bills (+425)

Broncos (+500)

Jets (+600)

Patriots (+700)

Cowboys (+750)

Chiefs (+800)

Panthers (+900)

Saints (+900)

Bears (10/1)

Seahawks (10/1)

Cardinals (14/1) — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) January 23, 2023

Barkley will be a free agent this offseason if the Giants fail to re-sign him.

The current New York running back is one of the best at his position in the entire league. Even with his injury history, the running back had an amazing 2022 season rushing for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns along with 57 receptions for 338 yards per Pro Football Reference.

The Patriots could be in need of a premier running back as Damien Harris will become a free agent this offseason as well. Rhamondre Stevenson would be the in-house option to replace Harris.

New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick Admires Saquon Barkley

Back in 2019 when the Patriots faced off against the Giants in October, Belichick had plenty of praise for Barkley.

“He’s an outstanding player,” Belichick said. “We haven’t faced him, and I hope we don’t. He can do it all. He’s got great power, speed, they use him well in the passing game. He’s very hard, obviously, to tackle in the open field, he’s hard to tackle anywhere. He’s got good vision, good quickness, he can play in space, he’s elusive, he’s got power, he had 2,000 yards from scrimmage last year. That pretty much says it all right there.”

Belichick didn’t stop there. He continued to praise the running back for his production.

“I mean, he’s had more production than any player in the history of the game in the time that he’s played,” the Patriots head coach said. “So, 91 catches or whatever it was last year. Receiver, runner, power, speed, athleticism. He’s hard to tackle. He can do it all.”

Former Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Details Decision to Retire

The latest episode of Brady’s “Let’s Go!” podcast was a must listen as it was the first since he retired for the second time. The former Patriots quarterback detailed how his thoughts on retirement changed with Brady previously saying he would retire when he “sucked.”

“That’s true. I did say that. And I meant it at the time,” Brady said. “That was so long ago. I missed a few things in the meantime and certainly just have loved every experience that I’ve had doing it and doesn’t always go right, and I always tell this to my kids a lot, you know, it’s not about whether you win or lose, it’s about the process of trying to get the most out of yourself. And if you feel like you’ve done it then there’s a lot to be gained from it. And if you feel like you cheated that, then you feel like you’ve cheated yourself. And I think I’ve always wanted to maximize my ability as a player and now I get to maximize my ability in life as a person and as a human and as a man and as a father and as a son and as a brother and as a friend and as a teammate to different things going forward. So there’s a lot of things to be excited about.”