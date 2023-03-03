Former Patriots Executive Hypes Up Bill O’Brien Hire

The New England Patriots are looking to revamp their offense after a difficult 2022 season and one former executive believes they made the right decision hiring Bill O’Brien as New England’s offensive coordinator.

When speaking to NESN.com, former Patriots executive Nick Caserio said that he enjoyed working with O’Brien while in New England.

“I loved it,” Caserio said of working with O’Brien. “Loved working with him. He was great to work with. We had a lot of success together. He’s a very smart, thoughtful coach that can adjust and adapt regardless of the circumstance. You go back and look at some of the things we did offensively in the different years. A couple of those years, we were living in more 12 personnel (with) how we deployed the tight ends.

“We had a good working relationship,” Caserio added. “He’s very invested in football. He’s very invested in the process. He’s very shrewd and he’s very smart when it comes to offensive football, and he can adjust and adapt. Personally and professionally, I have a lot of respect, appreciation and admiration for him, and I certainly wish him nothing but the best.”

Nick Caserio Believes Bill O’Brien Will Do a Great Job

Caserio also has faith that O’Brien will do a good job with the Patriots in 2023. New England ranked 17th in points scored (364) and tallied 5,438 yards (26th in the NFL) per Pro Football Reference.

“Billy’s had success wherever he’s been, whether as a head coach or as a coordinator,” said Caserio. “He’s been part of a lot of great offenses. I think he’s going to do a great job. I think he’s going to be a great asset to the organization. He’s going to be a great asset to the players. I’m sure he’s excited about the opportunity to come home, so I’m certainly excited for him.”

Caserio wasn’t the only former member of the Patriots organization to praise O’Brien. Current Las Vegas Raiders and former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels also believes that O’Brien will do a good job in New England.

“I think he’s a great coach,” McDaniels said. “Billy’s worked with a lot of quarterbacks before, and they’ve all had success, and he’s impacted all of those guys in a positive way. He knows the position really well, understands the league, understands how to get the most out of players at this level. He’ll do a great job.”

Bryce Young Enjoyed Playing Under Bill O’Brien in Alabama

The 2023 Scouting Combine is underway and that means that draft prospects are working out and speaking with the media. Top quarterback prospect Bryce Young talked to Dakota Randall of NESN about his relationship with O’Brien.

“I loved OB. They’re getting a great play-caller, great football mind,” Young said. “He helped me a lot to develop and grow. … He helped me in a lot more ways than people know. So, I love OB. I know great things coming up there.”

Young is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 draft class after throwing for 3,328 yards and 32 touchdowns. The quarterback also won the Heisman Trophy in 2021.

After the struggles of 2022, Patriots fans will be excited about the consistent praise of O’Brien. Still, expectations will be high once the 2023 regular season arrives.