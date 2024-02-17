Former Patriots QB Suspended Two Games For PEDs

There was already plenty of speculation about where former New England Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo would land next season. Regardless of which organization gives Garoppolo his next shot, he won’t be suited up for weeks one and two in the NFL next year. The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback has been handed a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on January 16th. Las Vegas intends to release Garoppolo before his roster bonus kicks in next month.

Garoppolo Struggles to Stay Healthy

Originally a second-round pick for the New England Patriots in 2014, Garoppolo was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. Although he led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance, his tenure with the team was plagued by injuries, leading to his departure last offseason. Garoppolo then signed a three-year deal with the Raiders, but difficulties marred his time in Las Vegas. His next team will be his fourth organization since being drafted in 2014.

During the 2023 season, Garoppolo started just six games before being benched for rookie Aidan O’Connell. He threw more interceptions, 9 than touchdown passes, 7. The Raiders have not named O’Connell the starter for this season and possess the 13th overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The suspension could potentially benefit Las Vegas financially. Cutting Garoppolo was initially expected to incur significant dead cap hits. Still, with the suspension, the Raiders might be able to void the remainder of his guaranteed money, thereby reducing their financial obligations. As new leadership takes the reins with head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco, the Raiders are prepared to move forward at the quarterback position, whether by starting O’Connell or selecting a quarterback with the No. 13 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

It remains uncertain what the market will look like for the 32-year-old Garoppolo in March. After signing with a new team, NFL regulations allow Garoppolo to participate in offseason activities and training camp. However, once the regular season commences, he will be prohibited from participating for his two-week suspension. Regardless, any team interested in signing him will only have him available for a maximum of 15 games this season.

Twitter Reacts To Garoppolo’s Suspension

As one would expect, Twitter didn’t have the kindest of reactions to the news of Garoppolo’s suspension, with many poking fun at the idea of the QB taking “performance-enhancing drugs’. One Twitter account even went so far as to create a video compilation of some of the more regrettable plays during Garoppolo’s tenure with the Raiders.

Another Twitter user suggested that Garoppolo did the Raiders a favor by helping them save money on his hefty contract.

This Twitter user thinks that the NFL should use Garoppolo in new anti-PED ad campaigns in the future because, of course, PEDs do not work if Garoppolo is taking them.

And lastly, this Twitter user believes that the former Patriots QB should be able to appeal with no problem, as Garoppolo must have an “iron-clad case” against PED use.

There has been no official statement from Garoppolo or his camp regarding the suspension or if there is an explanation, but the truth is that Garoppolo is 23 games over .500 in his career as a starting QB, which is incredible in the NFL. He’s thrown for 98 touchdowns to just 57 interceptions in his career, and it’s hard to believe he won’t get a few more chances to start in this league.