Former Patriots Quarterback Delivers Sexist Comments on Podcast

C

am Newton hasn’t appeared in an NFL game in quite some time, but that doesn’t mean that the former New England Patriots quarterback isn’t finding ways to make headlines whether it be for good or bad reasons.

Newton recently appeared on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast and made some degrading comments toward women. The quarterback complained about women who “can’t cook” as well as women who “don’t know when to be quiet.”

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Newton’s full response can be seen in the video below but as a warning, there is some NSFW language used.

NFL quarterback Cam Newton complained about women who "can't cook" and "don’t know when to be quiet." "Now a women for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs." https://t.co/Dzw3QMtpwI pic.twitter.com/WdYsetopRJ — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 11, 2022

A Worrying Trend for Newton

This isn’t the first time that Newton has been in hot water due to comments he has made toward women.

When Newton was with the Carolina Panthers in 2017, he belittled female Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue. The reporter asked Newton about a player “embracing the physicality of routes,” which caused Newton to laugh and say “it’s funny to hear a female talk about routes like, it’s funny.”

According to a Charlotte Observer report, Rodrigue asked Newton afterward whether he thought a woman couldn’t understand receiver routes.

“Newton said she wasn’t really seeing specific routes when watching the game, she was just seeing if somebody was open,” the Observer reported. “She argued that he didn’t know what she saw nor how hard she had studied football, and that maybe the two of them needed to have a deeper conversation.

“Newton said that maybe he should have said it was funny to hear ‘reporters’ talk about routes and that, if she actually did know about them, then she knew more than most reporters,” according to the Observer. “Then he gestured toward the locker room, still filled with her colleagues.”

Rodrigue also released a statement after the incident.

“This afternoon, I did my job as an NFL beat writer and asked Cam Newton a question about one of his receivers. I was dismayed by his response, which not only belittled me but countless other women before me and beside me who work in similar jobs,” Rodrigue said. “I sought Mr. Newton out as he left the locker room a few minutes later. He did not apologize for his comments.”

In another statement, the NFL said “the comments are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists. They do not reflect the thinking of the league.”

A sad end to Newton’s Career

After a promising college career, Newton hasn’t lived up to the hype. Ever since making it to the Super Bowl with the Panthers in the 2015 season where he was also named MVP, things have gone downhill for the QB. The Panthers ended up losing to Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos 24-10.

With the Patriots, Newton threw for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in his only season in New England. He also ran for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns with the Patriots finishing the season with a 7-9 record, the first season they were under .500 since 2000.

The quarterback is currently an unrestricted free agent after appearing in eight games for the Panthers in 2021.