Former Vice President Shows Belief in the Patriots’ future

The Miami Dolphins former Vice President Mike Tannenbaum believes in the New England Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones. According to JPA Football, Tannebaum believes even with the Dolphins’ latest inquiry of star WR Tyreke Hill the Patriots are overall better. Primarily, the reason Tannenbaum feels strongly about his belief is that he believes Jones is much better than the Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.

“I’ve never been on Tua and that’s why I think the Patriots are better than the Dolphins. They have the best Alabama QB in the division.”

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Is Tannenbaum’s take a bit harsh?

While Tannenbaum is standing firm on his take, in their past two meetings the Dolphins have come out victorious. In 2021, the first game of the season, Tagovailoa completed 16 of his 27 passes, threw for 202 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and rushed for a touchdown, according to NFL.com. In the second meeting, Dolphins QB threw for 109 yards, completing 15 out of 22 passes, and one passing touchdown. While these numbers are pedestrian and nothing to necessarily stand on, many must remember how talented the Patriots’ defense was. In fact, the Patriots ranked number two overall in team defense, per Pro Football Reference.com.

Jones having an exceptional rookie year has put his trajectory to be much higher than his former Alabama teammate. Naturally, because of these two being so close in age, people compare them both. However, one playstyle is much more different than the others. Jones has shown while he can escape out of the pocket, this is not a strong suit. While Tagovailoa is a dual-threat, however, he’s not as accurate and is a slight bit more careless with the football.

Last season, Jones’s quarterback rating during the regular season was 92.5, as opposed to Tagovailoa whose regular-season quarterback rating was 90.1, per ESPN.

Brothers turned enemies

These two played at Alabama University together, under head coach Nick Saban. Tua was drafted fifth overall in the 2020 draft and Jones was drafted 15th overall in the 2021 draft. Many have been extremely critical of Tua’s play, however, his supporting cast on the offensive side of the ball just got significantly better. The Dolphins have recently acquired Hill and he will be playing alongside rookie WR Jaylen Waddle. There will be no excuses going forward if Tua doesn’t outperform Jones.

Sadly, Jones is missing a true number one WR to help elevate his game. Tannenbaum believes this draft contains a lot of possibilities to choose from for the Patriots. He suggests Arkansas’s WR Treylon Burks, Alabama’s Jameson Williams, and Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson. However, in the past, head coach Belichick has missed several big-time WRs in the draft. Tannenbaum harps on the fact the Patriots must bring their rookie quarterback some help, as the division continues to only get better and better. The Patriots may have been stagnant during the offseason, however, he suggests they may be aggressive in this year’s draft.

“If I was them, those are post-draft conversations. There are some dynamic players — Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams when healthy, Treylon Burks — there’s a lot of great receivers,” Tannenbaum said during an interview with Heavy.com. “So if I’m New England, I’m in a little bit of a different situation than Kansas City. So I’m probably going to be a little more patient and get through the draft.”

“… It’s really rare to see players at that level outrun players that have angles on them because they’re being chased by future NFL players, five-star players. Jameson Williams’ play speed actually reminds me of Tyreek Hill,” continued Tannenbaum.