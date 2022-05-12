Patriots Legend Passes Away at 89

B
efore the days of Tom Brady and Julian Edelman, there was one New England Patriots player who reigned supreme on the offensive side of the ball.
The Patriots announced on Thursday afternoon that Gino Cappelletti died at the age of 89 on Thursday morning. The wide receiver/kicker was superb during his career in New England and was a former league MVP.
Cappelletti was an original member of the Patriots organization in 1960. He joined the team
“My heart aches after learning of Gino Cappelletti’s passing this morning,” said Robert Kraft via the Patriots official website. “For the first 51 years of this franchise’s history, Gino contributed as an all-star player, assistant coach and broadcaster. You couldn’t be a Patriots fan during that era and not be a fan of Gino’s. The Patriots have had many iconic, fan-favorite players over the years. Gino was the first. I remember watching him play in 1960 and throughout his career. He was one of the AFL’s biggest stars, becoming the first Patriots player to earn league MVP honors and retiring as the league’s all-time leading scorer. He became the second player in franchise history to earn Patriots Hall of Fame induction and I will always believe he deserves to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As great of a player as he was, he was an even better person and storyteller. On behalf of my family and the entire Patriots organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Gino’s wife, Sandy, their three daughters, Gina, Cara and Christina, and their 10 grandchildren, as well as the many others who will be mourning his loss.”
A Stacked Resume
Cappelletti did quite a lot during his playing career. He earned the American Football League’s (AFL) 1964 Most Valuable Player award and was one of only three players to play in every game in the AFL’s 10-year history. Cappelletti finished his career as the AFL’s all-time leader in points (1,100) and field goals (170).
The legend became just the second Patriots player to be inducted into the team’s hall of fame in 1992, joining John Hannah.
Cappelletti was a five-time AFL All-Star selection, led the AFL in scoring five times, and holds the top two scoring seasons in AFL history with 155 points in 1964 and 147 points in 1961. He also holds the Patriots single-game record for points in a game with 28 on Dec. 18, 1965, vs. Houston.
The wide receiver still ranks third all-time in Patriots history in scoring with 1,130 career points. He held the record as the all-time leading scorer for New England for an impressive 35 seasons.
Cappelletti is also 10th in all-time receptions with 292 receptions and 12th in all-time yards with 4,589 receiving yards.
More Than a Player
After his playing career, Cappelletti spent more than 30 years as a broadcaster. He also was the Patriots special teams coach from 1979 through the 1981 season. Cappelletti hung up his headset after the 2011 season.
The NFL world truly lost a great person both on and off the field.
“It was truly special to enjoy the company of humble man who accomplished so much in his full life, and one who will be sorely missed by anyone who had the good fortune of meeting him,” Patriots writer Paul Perillo said about Cappelletti after his passing.