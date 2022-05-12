Patriots Legend Passes Away at 89

B

efore the days of Tom Brady and Julian Edelman, there was one New England Patriots player who reigned supreme on the offensive side of the ball.

The Patriots announced on Thursday afternoon that Gino Cappelletti died at the age of 89 on Thursday morning. The wide receiver/kicker was superb during his career in New England and was a former league MVP.

Cappelletti was an original member of the Patriots organization in 1960. He joined the team

“My heart aches after learning of Gino Cappelletti’s passing this morning,” said Robert Kraft via the Patriots official website. “For the first 51 years of this franchise’s history, Gino contributed as an all-star player, assistant coach and broadcaster. You couldn’t be a Patriots fan during that era and not be a fan of Gino’s. The Patriots have had many iconic, fan-favorite players over the years. Gino was the first. I remember watching him play in 1960 and throughout his career. He was one of the AFL’s biggest stars, becoming the first Patriots player to earn league MVP honors and retiring as the league’s all-time leading scorer. He became the second player in franchise history to earn Patriots Hall of Fame induction and I will always believe he deserves to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As great of a player as he was, he was an even better person and storyteller. On behalf of my family and the entire Patriots organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Gino’s wife, Sandy, their three daughters, Gina, Cara and Christina, and their 10 grandchildren, as well as the many others who will be mourning his loss.”

A Stacked Resume

Cappelletti did quite a lot during his playing career. He earned the American Football League’s (AFL) 1964 Most Valuable Player award and was one of only three players to play in every game in the AFL’s 10-year history. Cappelletti finished his career as the AFL’s all-time leader in points (1,100) and field goals (170).

The legend became just the second Patriots player to be inducted into the team’s hall of fame in 1992, joining John Hannah.