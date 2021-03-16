Twitter Reacts to Patriots Signing 2nd Stud TE in 2 Days

Getty Hunter Henry

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots woke up feeling dangerous again. After a spending spree on Monday, Belichick came out firing on Tuesday too.

The Patriots and tight end, Hunter Henry, a long-time favorite of Belichick, reportedly agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With this signing and Monday’s agreement with Jonnu Smith, the Patriots have locked up the two biggest free-agent targets at tight end. That figures to be a huge boon for a passing offense that got almost no production from the tight end position in 2020.

Twitter Reacts to Henry’s Signing

Cam Newton is a happy man. He’s headed back to the Patriots as well and judging by his most recent Instagram post. It’s safe to say he’s pleased to see the team’s new additions.

Newton posted this just after the news on Henry’s signing broke.

The Patriots inking Henry wasn’t a major shock because, as ESPN’s Mike Reiss notes, Belichick’s affinity for the 26-year-old is well known.

Still, seeing the Patriots get both Smith and Henry was noteworthy. Reiss had another tweet associated with this new signing. As he points out, the depth issue that was a major problem in 2020 is no more. Take a look at the list of players at the position for the Patriots now.

Obviously, this could change with injuries, trades or releases, but as of now, Reiss points out just how stacked New England is at the tight end position. They have gone from the weakest in the NFL at this spot to arguably the best in the league.

CLNS’ Evan Lazar loves the way Henry and Smith’s skillsets compliment each other.

Don’t ever wonder how much Belichick and the Patriots value the tight end position., This tweet from NBC Sports Boston proves it. The Patriots now have the third and fourth highest-paid tight ends in the NFL on their roster.

The Patriots’ spending spree didn’t just get the attention of NFL players. NBA superstars and sports icon LeBron James have also taken notice. He tweeted this after Henry’s signing became news.

In case you’re wondering why James is interested. He has always been a huge football fan and was quite the wide receiver in high school before focusing on basketball full time. He’s also set to become part-owner of the Boston Red Sox, so there’s that.

Keeping Track of the New, Re-Signed, Returning, and Departing Patriots

No team has been as active as the Patriots through the first two days of free agency. In case you’re losing track of the new and returning faces heading to Foxborough, here’s a list of who’s new, returning, and exiting.

Returning Players

Opt-Out Players Reportedly Returning
  • LB Dont’a Hightower
  • S – Patrick Chung
  • WR – Marqise Lee
  • FB – Dan Vitale
  • C – Najee Toran
  • TE – Matt LaCosse
  • RB – Brandon Bolden

Departures

  • OL Joe Thuney – Reported to have signed with Kansas City Chiefs, per NFL
  • S Terrence Brooks – Reported to have signed with Houston Texans, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter
  • OT Marcus Cannon – Reportedly traded to the Houston Texans, per Patriots.com

 

