Twitter Reacts to Patriots Signing 2nd Stud TE in 2 Days

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots woke up feeling dangerous again. After a spending spree on Monday, Belichick came out firing on Tuesday too.

The Patriots and tight end, Hunter Henry, a long-time favorite of Belichick, reportedly agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

And New England strikes again: The Patriots are signing former Chargers' TE Hunter Henry to a three-year, $37.5 million deal, including $25 million guaranteed, per source. Free agency's top two tight ends, Henry and Jonnu Smith, wind up in New England. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

With this signing and Monday’s agreement with Jonnu Smith, the Patriots have locked up the two biggest free-agent targets at tight end. That figures to be a huge boon for a passing offense that got almost no production from the tight end position in 2020.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Twitter Reacts to Henry’s Signing

Cam Newton is a happy man. He’s headed back to the Patriots as well and judging by his most recent Instagram post. It’s safe to say he’s pleased to see the team’s new additions.

Newton posted this just after the news on Henry’s signing broke.

The Patriots inking Henry wasn’t a major shock because, as ESPN’s Mike Reiss notes, Belichick’s affinity for the 26-year-old is well known.

This was Bill Belichick on Hunter Henry prior to last December’s Chargers-Patriots game. … and then, of course, after the game. pic.twitter.com/qGzLju7Q2U — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 16, 2021

Still, seeing the Patriots get both Smith and Henry was noteworthy. Reiss had another tweet associated with this new signing. As he points out, the depth issue that was a major problem in 2020 is no more. Take a look at the list of players at the position for the Patriots now.

Obviously, this could change with injuries, trades or releases, but as of now, Reiss points out just how stacked New England is at the tight end position. They have gone from the weakest in the NFL at this spot to arguably the best in the league.

Patriots TE personnel 🏈Jonnu Smith

🏈Hunter Henry

🏈Ryan Izzo

🏈Devin Asiasi

🏈Dalton Keene

🏈Matt LaCosse Welcome back, 2-TE offense, going back to the Daniel Graham/Benjamin Watson and Rob Gronkowski/Aaron Hernandez combos. https://t.co/OxYGsdwN8i — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 16, 2021

CLNS’ Evan Lazar loves the way Henry and Smith’s skillsets compliment each other.

Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith compliment each other extremely well. You got a traditional in-line TE in Henry and a classic move TE in Jonnu. A true 1-2 punch for the #Patriots. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 16, 2021

Don’t ever wonder how much Belichick and the Patriots value the tight end position., This tweet from NBC Sports Boston proves it. The Patriots now have the third and fourth highest-paid tight ends in the NFL on their roster.

Highest paid tight ends in the NFL … 1) George Kittle, 49ers $15.0M

2) Travis Kelce, Chiefs $14.3M

3) Hunter Henry, Patriots $12.5M

4) Jonnu Smith, Patriots $12.5M

5) Austin Hooper, Browns $10.5M — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 16, 2021

The Patriots’ spending spree didn’t just get the attention of NFL players. NBA superstars and sports icon LeBron James have also taken notice. He tweeted this after Henry’s signing became news.

Coach Belichick like y’all got me all the way F’d up!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 16, 2021

In case you’re wondering why James is interested. He has always been a huge football fan and was quite the wide receiver in high school before focusing on basketball full time. He’s also set to become part-owner of the Boston Red Sox, so there’s that.

LeBron James to become part owner of Red Sox, both he & Maverick Carter each join Fenway Sports Group as partners, first and only Black partners in FSG history.

FSG also approves $750M investment from RedBird Capital Partners. Deal pending MLB approval.https://t.co/N7gibdlNhs — Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) March 16, 2021

Keeping Track of the New, Re-Signed, Returning, and Departing Patriots

No team has been as active as the Patriots through the first two days of free agency. In case you’re losing track of the new and returning faces heading to Foxborough, here’s a list of who’s new, returning, and exiting.

Opt-Out Players Reportedly Returning Per Boston Globe’s Jim McBride LB Dont’a Hightower

S – Patrick Chung

WR – Marqise Lee

FB – Dan Vitale

C – Najee Toran

TE – Matt LaCosse

RB – Brandon Bolden Departures OL Joe Thuney – Reported to have signed with Kansas City Chiefs, per NFL

– Reported to have signed with Kansas City Chiefs, per NFL S Terrence Brooks – Reported to have signed with Houston Texans, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter

– Reported to have signed with Houston Texans, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter OT Marcus Cannon – Reportedly traded to the Houston Texans, per Patriots.com

Also Read: