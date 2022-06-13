1st Rounder Admits Patriots ‘Dumbed It Down a Little Bit’ on Offense

T

he New England Patriots experienced some turnover on the sidelines and it appears that has affected how the offensive will be run in 2022.

Josh McDaniels gave up his offensive coordinator role to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Now Matt Patricia and Joe Judge will be patrolling the Patriots sideline as offensive coaches with an offensive coordinator yet to be named.

With a new coaching staff on offense, it looks like New England will have a new-look offense. Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn stated that the Patriots dumbed down their offense ahead of the upcoming season.

“So far, I feel like they took out a little bit of thinking for us. You know what I’m saying? And they kind of dumbed it down a little bit so everybody can play faster,” Wynn said to the media at the beginning of June.

Who Will This Help on the Patriots?

With Wynn making the comments, he is actually one of the players who would benefit from this slimmed-down offense.

At minicamp, Wynn swapped sides and got snaps at right tackle after spending his NFL career on the left side of the line. Wynn stated that he wasn’t blindsided by the change and hopes that he can help the team in 2022. With the offense being simplified, Wynn’s transition to the opposite side of the line is just a little bit easier.

Besides Wynn, this should also help Mac Jones. The quarterback is entering the second season of his NFL career and it’s a crucial one. Jones will need to prove that his rookie season wasn’t an anomaly and that he is the real deal.

There could be some challenges for the QB as he will be working with a new play caller in 2022. Patriots fans shouldn’t fret too much though as Jones has been taking an increased level of ownership of New England’s offense.

How Important Will the Offensive Line Be for the Patriots in 2022?

Wynn and the rest of the offensive line will play an important role this upcoming season.

The offensive line’s main job will be keeping Jones upright and protecting their QB. With this being Jones’ second NFL season, he needs to prove that he is the real deal.

New England’s QB has all the tools to be successful. The Patriots brought in DeVante Parker and still have Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, and Nelson Agholor on the roster.

The running game will also need the offensive line to do their job in 2022. Damien Harris is coming off an impressive performance last season where he was one of the best running backs in the entire league.

Harris ran for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2021. Patriots fans will be hoping for a similar output this upcoming season.

So New England’s offense should be a lot easier for players to digest and understand according to Wynn and fans will be hoping that leads to more success in 2022. If not, it could be a long season for Jones, Harris, and the rest of Patriots nation.