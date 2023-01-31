Patriots Leading Receiver Projected to ‘Blow Up’ in 2023

The New England Patriots have a decision to make regarding Jakobi Meyers this offseason and one NFL analyst believes that Meyers will find success on a new team in 2022.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport believes that Meyers would “blow up” with a new team in 2023.

“The bill has now come due for that career season, as Meyers is set to become an unrestricted free agent. It makes sense for the Pats to lock up their leading receiver over the last three seasons,” Davenport said. “But Meyers has never had even 900 receiving yards in a season. As arguably the No. 1 free agent at the position this year, Meyers isn’t going to hurt for suitors.

With a better situation (and quarterback) in 2023, he could sail past 1,000 yards for the first time,” Davenport added.

Meyers is coming off a 2022 season where he was once again the leading receiver for the Patriots. The wide receiver had 67 receptions for 804 yards, and six touchdowns per Pro Football Reference.

Jakobi Meyers Could Still Stay With the New England Patriots

While Meyers is set to become an unrestricted free agent, there is still a chance he stays in New England. Quarterback Mac Jones has actively campaigned for Meyers to return in 2023.

“Jakobi’s one of the best — if not the best — teammates I’ve ever had,” Jones said of Meyers. “He’s a great person. He comes to work every day. Doesn’t complain. Does everything right. And he deserves everything that’s coming his way. So hopefully it’s with us. Yeah, he means a lot to me.”

Meyers commented on his free agent status when speaking with media.

“When that time comes I’ll cross that bridge,” Meyers said. “Whether I’m here or I’m not here, I’ll tell all the guys that I appreciate them. Because the locker room changes regardless of whether I’m here or not. So tell everybody that I appreciate them and embrace these couple moments with the guys.”

Meyers was then asked if he wanted to return.

“Oh yeah. Definitely, definitely,” Meyers said. “I’ve put in a lot of time here. I’ve built a nice home here. So it’d be nice.”

The 26-year-old joined New England after playing college football at North Carolina State and signed as an undrafted free agent.

Jakobi Meyers Has a Great Relationship With New England Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones

The respect goes both ways between Jones and Meyers. The wide receiver discussed how proud he was of Jones for how the quarterback dealt with getting benched.

“He just showed who he was as a person. Not even just as a football player,” Meyers said of Jones. “One of my memories from the year was just seeing him out there playing while you hear people chanting another quarterback’s name. That’s something that’s tough to deal with, but he didn’t really complain. He strapped his chin strap up the next play and went back to work. I’m proud of him.”

2022 was a difficult season for Jones. He only threw for 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions per Pro Football Reference.