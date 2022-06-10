Jakobi Meyers ‘Definitely’ Wants to Stay With Patriots: Report

J

akobi Meyers will be looking to prove something in 2022. The New England Patriots wide receiver will be in search of a new deal this offseason and he hopes that contract comes from New England.

Meyers has been one of New England’s best pass catchers in recent years. In three total seasons with the Patriots, Meyers has racked up 168 receptions, 1,954 yards, and two touchdowns.

2021 was the best season of Meyers’ career so far. He led New England with 83 receptions and 866 yards.

As of right now, Meyers is expected to play the 2022 season under a second-round tender worth nearly $4 million. The issue is that he hasn’t signed that just yet.

While the wide receiver has until June 15 to sign the one-year tender, if he fails to, the Patriots can reduce his salary to $935,000.

Meyers himself told media that he is bat at multi-tasking so he is letting his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, focus on that while Meyers focuses on improving on the field.

But when asked if he would want to sign an extension with New England, Meyers made it clear that he wants to stay with the Patriots.

“Definitely,” Meyers said. “Who wouldn’t, honestly? It’s a great place to be. The guys in the locker room — I’ve learned more about being a man just from them than probably my whole life. It’s just been great to be around those guys. It’s a great city to be in. I’m happy here. God blessed me with that opportunity, and how could you not jump at it?”

Where Does Meyers Stack Up?

The Patriots made some improvements to their group of wide receivers. New England acquired DeVante Parker via a trade with the Miami Dolphins and also selected Tyquan Thornton in the second round of the 2022 draft.

Parker comes to New England after a quality start to his career with the Dolphins. In 93 games, the wide receiver has tallied 338 receptions for 4,727 yards and 24 touchdowns. Thronton is a speedy wide receiver who will look to make an impact in his rookie season.

With Kendrick Bourne coming off a career season of his own, the top of the wide receiver depth chart, there will be plenty of competition for targets. If Meyers going to continue to put up great numbers, he will need to continue to show he is worthy of a lion’s share of the passing targets.

What Can Meyers Control?

With Meyers allowing his agent to worry about a new contract, the wide receiver is focused on controlling what he can control as a player.

“At this time, I can only control what I can control,” Meyers said. “That’s just the effort I put on the field, how hard I work, and that’s really just what I’ve been trying to focus on now.”

So while Meyers has yet to receive a contract extension, Patriots fans shouldn’t be worried about him skipping town. The wide receiver wants to stay in New England and with how he has performed so far in his NFL career, the organization would be smart to lock Meyers up with a long-term extension.