Patriots Trade Rumors: ‘Fire Sale’ Urged on Defensive Pieces

With the Patriots struggling and the NFL’s October 31 trade deadline looming, now could be a good time for New England to check the trade market and see what it can get for its many high-value offensive trade targets. Wide receivers, healthy offensive linemen, star quarterbacks—surely so many of the Patriots’ offensive weapons have high trade value.

Ahem.

OK, you’re done laughing. The Patriots, with 55 points scored in five games all season, have virtually nothing to offer on the offensive trade market but the team’s defense is a much different story. It has talent. It is deep. And it has suffered two critical season-ending injuries—to linebacker Matthew Judon and rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez—that will ensure the Patriots are not going to the playoffs this season.

It’s time for a sell-off, as much as it might pain Bill Belichick, the Patriots’ coach and roster architect. That’s the thrust of the viewpoint from Bleacher Report, which has the Patriots’ defense listed among the “Fire Sale Scenarios” ahead of the trade deadline.

“It’s clear that something has to give in New England,” B/R wrote. “While removing Bill Belichick from his post would certainly shake things up, it’s not a move that the Pats would realistically make midway through the year.

“What New England could conceivably do, however, is sell off pieces to get a jump-start on a rebuild. The team needs more young offensive talent, and stockpiling more draft picks could help accomplish that goal this coming offseason.”

Jalen Mills a Valuable Trade Chip

The Patriots could, indeed, jettison some pieces off its defensive unit without pulling apart the expected core that will be in place in 2024—Judon and Gonzalez, obviously, but also the likes of Josh Uche, Keion White, Jahlani Tavai and Ja’Whaun Bentley.

Expendable but desirable pieces probably start with backup safety Jalen Mills, the eight-year veteran who began his career with the Eagles joined the Patriots in 2021 and posted two interceptions last year. He had been a starter for 73 straight games before this season, but an ankle injury that required surgery last season cost him his job.

“Breaking down the defense—the only semi-strong point of this roster—may not help in the near term, but it’s looking like the right call during this lost season,” the site wrote. “Veteran defensive back Jalen Mills would be a great trade candidate considering he’s only a depth option but performing well when he does see the field.”

Mills has played 81 snaps this season, just 24% of the Patriots’ total defensive plays. He played 75% of the team’s plays last year and 90% the previous year. When he has played, he has been effective, with a 75.6 grade at Pro Football Focus. B/R suggests the Patriots could stockpile a Day 3 draft pick for Mills, perhaps from the Packers.

Is it Tanking Time in New England?

A pair of other Patriots defensive names got some attention from Bleacher Report as trade candidates—defensive lineman Davon Godchaux and safety Jabrill Peppers (though it’s difficult to see the Pats trading him away).

And the B/R article does hit at the biggest question for New England: Is it time to tank? Even former Pats great Devin McCourty openly wondered that. From NBC Sports Boston:

“I think the frustrating thing is, everyone wants New England to win,” McCourty said on NBC’s “Football Night in America” show. “If you’re in the New England area, it’s all about Super Bowls. I played there 13 years. It was all about, ‘I don’t care how many playoff games you win. Are you going to win the Super Bowl?’ This team now is, ‘Are we going to win or are we going to just keep the game within two scores?’ And I think that’s the struggle right now.

“I don’t know where they turn to try to find answers to try to turn this season around. Their best bet might be ‘tank it’ or whatever you want to call it and get a great draft pick.”