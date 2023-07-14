Patriots ‘Biggest Loser’ Named Among Trade Candidates

An offseason shakeup in the New England Patriots’ secondary could land Super Bowl winner Jalen Mills on the trade block. Mills is the “biggest loser” after the Patriots selected cornerback Christian Gonzalez 17th overall in the 2023 NFL draft, and he “could be on the move if the perfect situation comes about,” according to Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey.

Drafting Gonzalez isn’t the only move that puts Mills’ status in jeopardy prior to the start of the team’s training camp on Wednesday, July 26. So does the arrival of third-round pick Marte Mapu, a hybrid linebacker Tansey identified as a possible option at safety, along with veteran Adrian Phillips.

Mapu and Phillips are ahead of Milles in the pecking order at the position, with Tansey also naming Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers as “favorites to start at safety.” Things aren’t any better for Mills at cornerback because “there is not a path for him to be a backup cornerback with Marcus Jones and Myles Bryant in place.”

Although the depth chart is crowded, the Patriots should think twice about trading a defensive back with Mills’ versatility and experience. Still just 29, Mills can play on the outside, in the slot and along the last line of defense as a free safety. Those skills helped him win Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles, at the expense of the Patriots in 2017.

The same skills could make Mills enticing trade bait, but they should also ensure he still has a role to play in New England.

Veteran Still a Perfect Fit for Bill Belichick’s Defense

Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick has long built his hybrid defenses around flexible players who can slide seamlessly into different roles depending on opponent, down and distance. Mills is a good example of a classic Belichick signing, a savvy veteran who can be effective at more than one spot.

He was playing safety when he snatched this interception against Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 last season.

Mills backed out to become one half of a two-deep shell and change the look of the Patriots’ defense pre-snap. Belichick’s appetite for shape-shifting fronts and coverages demands established players with the know-how and discipline to read and react to what they see in order to execute complex schemes.

That kind of thinking led Belichick to Mills in 2021 free agency, after the player had made an impact all over the field for the Eagles, per PFF NE Patriots.

New #Patriots DB Jalen Mills can do it all

🔹 329 Snaps in the box

🔹 236 at FS

🔹 227 at Wide CB

🔹 182 at Slot CB Jalen Mills can do whatever job he’s asked to. https://t.co/wJuGZRWstt — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) March 15, 2021

The same versatility can keep Mills relevant in the Pats’ reshuffled defensive backfield.

Super Bowl Winner Can Make Most of 2nd Chance

Mills’ career at Gillette Stadium appeared done when he was released back in March, but he received a reprieve just 24 hours later, per Jordan Schultz of The Score. Schultz noted the plan was for Mills to play safety, but things looked different during offseason workouts.

Instead of safety, Mills lined up inside during OTAs, according to MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels.

First snap of 11v11s we saw Christian Gonzalez and Jonathan Jones out wide with Jalen Mills in the slot. That’s a sign that the Patriots view Gonzalez as an immediate starter. We saw this with Cole Strange last year but this is very impressive considering the Patriots CB depth — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) June 6, 2023

Mills is a natural fit for the slot, and it’s a role he could play for a relatively cheap price. The Patriots gave him $9 million for two years, with Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team detailing there’s “an additional $2 million available in incentives. The incentives are split evenly between the two years ($1 million in 2023 and 2024).”

That’s a balanced commitment to a player Belichick knows can be useful. Splitting the money means the Patriots can get out of the deal without too much hassle, but Mills can safeguard against an early exit by thriving in the slot.

Doing so will require having to outplay dynamic second-year pro Marcus Jones, who is another candidate for the slot. Mills can’t match Jones’ athleticism, but his smarts and range can make the difference in any battle for the job.