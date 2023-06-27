James White Identifies Patriots’ Next ‘Sub Back’

James White knows a thing or two about playing an invaluable supporting role. His clutch cameos helped the New England Patriots win a pair of Super Bowls following the 2016 and 2018 seasons.

White was never the lead running back for the Pats, but his nose for the end zone and excellent receiving skills made him a perfect “sub back.” It’s a role he thinks Ty Montgomery will revive for New England’s offense during 2023.

Speaking to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, White spoke about the Patriots’ options at running back and how returning offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien might use them: “I see a bunch of talented young guys and then a savvy veteran in Ty (6-0, 216), if he can stay healthy, to kind of lead those guys along. Being around him a little bit last year, in OTAs and training camp, (Ty is) a guy who feels like he is still trying to prove himself and feels he has a lot left in the tank … he just hasn’t quite had a true opportunity.”

That role will be key in helping keep primary workhorse Rhamondre Stevenson fresh, according to White: “With Bill O’Brien coming back (as offensive coordinator), they’ll probably get back to having a ‘sub back,’ and I feel like he’ll be the guy to take that on if they don’t have Rhamondre take on the full load.”

It’s high praise for Montgomery, who appeared in just one game last season.

Converted Wide Receiver to Revive Forgotten Position

Two rushes and three catches for a cumulative total of 13 yards was all Montgomery had to show for his first year in New England. An “upper-body injury” landed him on injured reserve after Week 1’s 20-7 defeat to AFC East rivals the Miami Dolphins, according to Draft Sharks.

Montgomery’s all-too brief outing in a Patriots uniform did yield this touchdown catch out of the backfield.

The score was a reminder of the type of plays White used to make on a regular basis. So did Kevin Faulk and Shane Vereen, two other pass-catching backs favored by head coach Bill Belichick, who has long made such players a feature of his offense.

Montgomery is naturally tailored to take the mantle vacated by White, who retired in 2022. As a converted wide receiver, Montgomery has made a habit of snatching passes during stints with the Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints.

O’Brien needs to unlock the same skills in order to make Montgomery a credible alternative to Stevenson.

Patriots Need One-Two Punch in the Backfield

Leaning on Stevenson served New England’s running game well last season, when the 120th pick from the 2021 NFL draft rushed for 1,040 yards and also added 69 receptions.

Stevenson produced, but he was overworked, recording “the most amount of touches a Patriots running back has had in a season since 2016, when LeGarrette Blount had 299 carries and seven receptions,” per Boston.com’s Conor Roche.

Keeping Montgomery healthy and more involved would not only ease the burden on Stevenson. It would also give defenses a different kind of threat to account for more often.

Montgomery’s averaged 4.5 yards per carry during his career, but his true speed has shown up in the passing game. The 30-year-old can get behind coverage and make big plays, the way he did for the Packers against the Buffalo Bills in 2019, on a play highlighted by Devin Jackson of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Inspired by my guy @RossJacksonNOLA, I took a look at how the Saints could potentially use RB/WR Ty Montgomery. On this play, Montgomery starts out wide, then motions to the backfield, and runs a beautiful wheel route. Could see Mike T running the pick for Ty in SP offense. pic.twitter.com/cTVHLLmLKd — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) August 5, 2020

Quickness in space is an obvious asset for a receiving back, but Montgomery is also a natural chain-mover. Five of his 16 grabs for the Saints in 2021 went for first downs, per Pro Football Reference.

Easy reads and quick throws to move the chains will be essential if Belichick is going to see the improvement the Patriots need from starting quarterback Mac Jones. Even with improvement, Jones won’t carry this team.

That responsibility should belong to Stevenson and Montgomery, White’s natural successor as the “sub back.”