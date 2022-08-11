Patriots Super Bowl LI Hero Stuns Fans With Retirement

The New England Patriots kick off their 2022 campaign with a preseason game against the New York Giants but the focus turned to a Super Bowl hero who decided to end his career.

Running back James White announced his retirement on Twitter on Thursday morning.

“New England will be in my heart forever,” he said. “Thank you for unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful. This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next.”

“Thank you Mr. Kraft, Coach Belichick, and the entire Patriots organization for giving me the opportunity to live out my childhood dream. To be able to play my entire career for one franchise, in front of the best fans in the NFL, has been a tremendous blessing and honor,” White wrote.

White is 30 years old and retires a three-time Super Bowl champion. In his career, the dual-threat running back racked up 381 receptions for 3,278 yards and 25 touchdowns along with 319 carries for 1,278 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The running back will be remembered by Patriots fans for eternity as he scored the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LI to complete the comeback against the Atlanta Falcons. In that game, he tallied 14 catches for 110 yards and that crucial touchdown.

While it’s a shock to see White retire at 30 years old, he was recovering from a major hip injury last season.

What’s Next for White?

After such a successful career with the Patriots, White appears to be a sure-fire candidate for the Patriots Hall of Fame. Beyond playing a crucial part in a Super Bowl victory, White left his mark on New England. White created his own role on the offense as a superb third-down running back who could gain first downs whether it be on the ground or in the air.

White also had the most receiving touchdowns and receptions among active NFL running backs from 2015-2021. Soon enough, the running back will be getting a red jacket and will be enshrined in the Patriots Hall of Fame.

What Does This Mean for the Patriots Running Game?

With White gone, the pressure continues to grow for Damien Harris who will be looking to build off a successful 2021 season where he reached the end zone 15 times on the ground. Harris will once again be New England’s bell-cow back and receive the majority of the carries.

This also means that there is an opportunity for J.J. Taylor and Rhamondre Stevenson to gain an increased role on the offense. Taylor has a similar build to White and Stevenson had a decent number of catches in 2021.

Stevenson had 14 catches for 123 yards while Taylor only had four receptions for eight yards. Both of the running backs did attend throwing sessions with Mac Jones ahead of training camp.

But the Patriots backfield will miss White and fans in New England will forever be ingratiated to him for the great moment he gifted them on that fateful Super Bowl night against the Atlanta Falcons.