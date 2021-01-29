Patriots Had ‘Formal Meeting’ With Sleeper QB

Everyone knows the New England Patriots have work to do as it pertains to finding a quarterback for the 2021 season.

Most of the focus has been on potential trades for guys like Matthew Stafford and Deshaun Watson. Both are pipe dreams with the former more likely than the latter.

It’s more likely the Patriots use their No. 15 pick to draft Alabama’s Mac Jones–assuming he’s still on the board when New England is on the clock.

There is a chance he won’t be. Jones has been impressive at the Senior Bowl, and that could influence a team to snatch him up before the Patriots can get to him, and Bill Belichick may not want to trade up to get Jones.

If that’s the case, or if Belichick simply isn’t sold on Jones–especially at No. 15–he might be looking to add the young quarterback the team needs later in the draft.

On Thursday, the Patriots had a “formal meeting” with Wake Forest and Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman at the Senior Bowl practices.

Wake Forest QB Jamie Newman said he a “formal meeting” with the #Patriots at the #SeniorBowl. “I really like their organization,” he said. pic.twitter.com/zOdJPPj2ZK — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) January 28, 2021

Newman seems to like what the Patriots are about.

Newman Wouldn’t Be a Day 1 Pick

After spending his freshman, sophomore, and junior seasons at Wake Forest, Newman decided to transfer to Georgia. However, once the pandemic hit, Newman elected to opt-out of the season and instead prepared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

In three seasons at Wake Forest, Newman showed great promise as a passer and athlete. He’s 6’4″ 230 pounds, athletically built and he has a knack for delivering the deep ball.

Newman threw for 2,868 yards, 26 TDs, and 11 Ints as a junior. He ran for 574 yards and 6 scores that season as well. There are no real questions about his arm strength, and he has the athleticism to be a physical threat on the ground.

It sounds like the kind of prospect who could intrigue the Patriots post-Tom-Brady.

He Had Some Good Moments at the Senior Bowl

Newman’s hands were tied for the largest of any quarterback at the Senior Bowl.

Senior Bowl QB hand measurements:

🖐️ Feleipe Franks: 10"

🖐️ Jamie Newman: 10"

🖐️ Ian Book: 9 7/8"

🖐️ Sam Ehlinger: 9 3/4"

🖐️ Mac Jones: 9 3/4"

🖐️ Kellen Mond: 9 1/4" pic.twitter.com/nBHr5gueUo — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 26, 2021

He also drew some raves from well-known NFL scout Matt Miller for his arm talent.

Haven’t seen Jamie Newman throw in a long time. Ball is jumping around the field. Lot of velocity. Throws a pretty ball. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 26, 2021

Others also had positive things to say about Newman’s showing in Mobile, Alabama.

Day 2 of @seniorbowl practices is done! I caught up with @redwardsradio, who is in Mobile, about names #BroncosCountry should keep an eye on. He told me @WakeFB QB Jamie Newman has stood out after early practices. pic.twitter.com/JQhxYpm1mu — Sydney Jones (@sydneyajones_) January 27, 2021

Prior to the Senior Bowl, The Draft Network liked Newman’s upside but labeled him a project QB. They wrote:

Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman is a toolsy prospect with good size, arm strength, mobility, and poise. The Demon Deacons took full advantage of his dual-threat skill set, implementing spread concepts that afforded him simplified reads where if his first option wasn’t available, he would have the spacing available to use his legs. Wake Forest also featured plenty of quarterback power and designed runs that allowed him to keep the offense moving with his legs. Newman is a terrific athlete and a physical runner. As a passer, Newman has plenty of room for growth when it comes to accuracy, decision making, field vision, progressions, hitting throws with anticipation, and navigating the pocket. Newman should be viewed as a developmental quarterback but one that brings an exciting package of physical traits to the table. There shouldn’t be expectations that he will take the reins of an NFL offense early in his career, but packages could be created for him to take advantage of his skill set. If everything comes together, Newman has the makeup of an NFL starter, but he has a ways to go.

He’s Been Discussed as a Possibility for the Patriots

While this is the first formal link between Newman and the Patriots, it’s not the first time someone has tabbed him as a target for New England. Over a month ago, I wrote about Brian M. Hines of Pats Pulpit projecting the Patriots would re-sign Cam Newton and draft Newman in the fourth round.

With each passing day, that’s beginning to sound a lot more feasible. Yes, there is still a chance Bill Belichick goes for the gusto by trading for Stafford and saying goodbye to Newton. Even if that does happen, there is no reason the Patriots couldn’t take Newman if he’s still available later in the draft.

Options are aplenty as we move closer to the NFL offseason.

