Former Patriots Super Bowl Hero Announces Retirement

After 13 seasons in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, and Miami Dolphins, Jason McCourty is retiring from professional football. McCourty, whose twin brother Devin still plays for the Patriots, made his retirement plans public on social media on Friday.

McCourty’s announcement brought on an outpouring of tributes and appreciation on Twitter. ESPN’s Field Yates acknowledged McCourty’s legendary pass breakup that helped the Patriots secure Super Bowl LII against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jason McCourty made one of the most underrated clutch plays in recent Super Bowl memory. He came out of nowhere to break up this sure fire TD pass that would have given the Rams a lead in Super Bowl LIII. Congrats on a great career. pic.twitter.com/qzpANQTT6A — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 15, 2022

In 13 seasons in the NFL, McCourty played the first eight with the Titans after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2009 NFL Draft. McCourty played a miserable 2017 season with the Cleveland Browns on a team that went 0-16 but was then traded to the Patriots, where he was reunited with his brother, Devin.

The pair helped the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII, and Jason would spend three seasons in New England. He finished his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins in 2021.

McCourty registered 18 career interceptions. He scored three defensive TDs, forced 9 fumbles, recovered 5, and made 744 tackles and 15 stops for a loss. McCourty’s run might not qualify as a Hall-of-Fame career, but most who have ever worn an NFL uniform would trade their career with him in a heartbeat.

Reactions to McCourty’s Retirement

The Patriots acknowledged J-Mac’s retirement with this video showing the McCourty twins celebrating the former’s first and only Super Bowl appearance. Devin had already played in two during his career.

Forever one of our favorite moments. Congrats on an incredible career, @McCourtyTwins (JMac)! pic.twitter.com/twCKB58XnP — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 15, 2022

Tennessee Tyrant pulled one of J-Mac’s best moments as a Titan. A special teams TD along with a congratulatory message in the following tweet.

The McCourty Twins’ alma-mater also praised J-Mac with this snippet of him in uniform during his college days.

Congratulations on an incredible career, Jason ‼️ • 6th round draft pick

• 13 years

• Super Bowl Champion pic.twitter.com/8UjPmSBIme — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) July 15, 2022

Former college coach Greg Schiano, who returned to his position as the head coach of Rutgers in 2020, congratulated J-Mac on his career.

Congrats to Super Bowl champ, 13-year NFL veteran & Rutgers legend Jason McCourty on a great career! Can’t wait to see what you do next! pic.twitter.com/dkDXt48Hm6 — Greg Schiano (@GregSchiano) July 15, 2022

Former Patriots teammate and fellow member of the New England secondary, Logan Ryan took time to acknowledge and show some love.

Jmac love you bro!! Congrats on a hell of career Champ! @McCourtyTwins https://t.co/Dy3vf7ybhQ — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) July 15, 2022

Last but certainly not least, Devin McCourty took to Twitter to joke about his brother becoming his personal coach.

We’re in deep negotiations to make him my personal coach lol -Dmac https://t.co/ThkJWIL572 — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) July 15, 2022

Perhaps even more than what J-Mac accomplished on the field, many will look back on his NFL career–and his brothers as well once it is done–and remember the grace and decency in which they competed.

The brothers have served as model members of the NFL community and represented their family name in exemplary fashion.

Patriots Notes and Quotes

Mac Jones Changed His Diet

The Patriots’ second-year QB revealed some of the changes he has made to get leaner and more muscular over the offseason.

“I made significant strides in that area, fixing my body and feeling comfortable and feeling healthier and better,” Jones said per NBC Sports Boston.

Jones’ upgraded physique was all the rage after his girlfriend posted images of him flexing two weeks ago. Jones’ improved conditioning, mixed with his increased confidence and seemingly improved set of weapons on the offensive end, could lead to an outstanding year for the young quarterback.

Jones finished as the runner-up for Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 behind Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase. The hopes are that Jones will build on that success in 2022. Stay tuned.

