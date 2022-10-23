Former Patriots Star Goes Down With ‘Very Scary’ Injury

After a tough start on the field this season, former New England Patriots star and current Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson has seemingly suffered a serious, non-contact leg injury.

The injury happened on this play in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks. NFL insider Dov Kleinman posted the video of the injury:

Scary looking injury for JC Jacksonpic.twitter.com/x57j9VyAl6 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 23, 2022

Kleinman wasn’t the only member of the media to use the word “scary” in their description of Jackson’s non-contact injury, which appeared to be to his right leg.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport called the injury “very scary” and noted that trainers placed Jackson’s leg in an air cast.

A very scary non-contact injury for #Chargers CB JC Jackson, who was just carted off with an air cast. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2022

ESPN’s Field Yates commented on the rash of seemingly serious knee injuries to prominent players on Sunday during the Week 7 schedule.

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf, Jets RB Breece Hall and Chargers CB J.C. Jackson all suffered knee injuries today and were ruled out almost immediately by their team. Never a good sign. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 23, 2022

When Jackson went down, the Chargers trailed the Seahawks 24-14. On the season, Jackson hadn’t picked up his first interception after earning the nickname “Mr. INT” during his years with the Patriots.

Twitter reacted once news and video of Jackson’s injury started to circulate.

Immediate Twitter Reaction to Jackson’s Injury

Boston Connor of the Pat McAfee Show immediately sent up “Ts and Ps” for Jackson when he learned of the injury. The Bostonian and hardcore football guy is very familiar with Jackson from his days with the Patriots.

Damn Ts and Ps to JC Jackson — Football (@BostonConnr) October 23, 2022

Ian Furness of Fox Seattle tried to compare the injuries suffered by Jackson and the Seattle Seahawks’ DK Metcalf, who’d gone down earlier in the same game. However, as Yates mentioned, both players were immediately ruled out for the rest of the contest.

JC Jackson on the cart headed to locker room. DK's injury was much different. Incomplete pass and he walked to sideline with nothing apparently wrong. But two significant contributors to their teams now done for the day with non-contact injuries on this SoFi turf. — Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) October 23, 2022

Liz Loza of ESPN Fantasy talks about the right ankle injury that has been bothering Jackson, which is on the same leg as his now-injured knee. Could this be an injury caused by overcompensation for another nagging one? It’s possible, but obviously too early to go too deep into speculation. Still, an interesting note and valuable information from Loza.

JC Jackson grabbing his right knee as Goodwin skies for the TD. Same side as the ankle that's been bothering him since the preseason. — Liz Loza (@LizLoza_FF) October 23, 2022

Michael Fabiano of Sports Illustrated wonders aloud if this is another instance where artificial turf caused a serious knee injury. If Fabiano is correct, we can only hope that it isn’t similar to the devastating double knee injury the Chicago Bears’ Wendell Davis suffered at old Veteran’s Stadium in the City of Brotherly Love against the Philadelphia Eagles.

That turf was “notorious” for causing injuries.

Artificial turf might have claimed another knee, this time JC Jackson’s. — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) October 23, 2022

Patriots fans have been watching Jackson’s play with the Chargers this season after the team elected to allow him to leave in free agency.

No one wanted to see his season take this sort of turn.

How Jackson Exited New England

Jackson led the Patriots in interceptions in 2020 and 2021 with nine and eight, respectively. He piled up a total of 25 interceptions in just four years in the NFL. That’s not too shabby for an undrafted free agent the Patriots signed as a rookie back in 2018 out of Maryland.

Despite his strong play, Bill Belichick and Co. elected not to ante up for the huge free-agent deal Jackson earned. Instead, Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal to join the Chargers, who suddenly looked stacked on defense with Derwin James, Joey Bosa, and the newly acquired Khalil Mack on defense.

Unfortunately for the Chargers and Jackson, if he is out for an extended period, the team and player won’t get a chance to see the potential of their high-priced defense on the field.