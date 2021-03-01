Patriots Projected to Draft Uber-Athletic, Hybrid LB

If you’re talking New England Patriots offseason, nine times out of 10, you are discussing their fluid quarterback situation.

Let’s not get it twisted, the Patriots need to make that position first on its list of issues to resolve, but that doesn’t mean they will be addressing it with their No. 15 pick overall. In fact, more and more, we’re seeing draft prognosticators projecting the Patriots to draft help on the defensive side of the ball.

One of the recent examples of this comes from long-time draft expert Matt Miller of The Draft Scout. While we’ve seen Penn State’s Micah Parsons slip to the Patriots on some draft boards, and Miami’s Gregory Rousseau sent to Foxborough on others, Miller goes a different route as he projects the Patriots to draft Notre Dame’s athletic hybrid linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Miller acknowledges the Patriots’ need to settle the QB position, but he mentions New England’s most formidable AFC East rival as some motivation for the team drafting an athlete like Owusu-Koramoah.

A pick that helps the Patriots right now is defensive weapon Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah from Notre Dame. A 6’1”, 220-pound missile, JOK has lined up as a STAR, a linebacker and a safety. He can be deployed in a myriad of alignments and assignments. And when you’re dealing with Josh Allen twice a year, defenders with versatility and big play potential are a need.

