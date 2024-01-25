Jerod Mayo, Patriots Can Replace Kyle Dugger With Super Bowl Winner

Jerod Mayo is ready to spend big to rebuild the New England Patriots in 2024 NFL free agency. He can start by replacing key starter Kyle Dugger with Super Bowl-winning safety Antoine Winfield Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That’s an idea put forward by Cody Benjamin of the CBS Sports. Benjamin believes Winfield’s “hybrid range and persistent physicality would be welcome additions to Mayo’s defense, especially with safety Kyle Dugger already set to hit free agency himself.”

Winfield is also a free agent, and Benjamin noted how the Bucs needing to re-sign quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans could make the versatile defensive back available.

Landing Winfield, who helped the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl after the 2020 season, would be a minor coup for Mayo. The latter needs to restock the roster after a 4-11 record ended the Bill Belichick era.

He played for and coached under Belichick, so Mayo’s likely to continue running the same multiple defensive schemes. Mayo also told WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” he will “burn some cash” to improve talent.

New Patriots HC Jerod Mayo tells @TheGregHillShow "We're bringing in talent 1000%", tap to listen: pic.twitter.com/SQdd2xDCtd — WEEI (@WEEI) January 22, 2024

Winfield would be a great investment for the big-spending coach’s system.

Antoine Winfield Jr. Makes Sense for Patriots

Safety is a demanding position in New England’s defense. It often requires playing in the box as a de facto linebacker or aligning in the slot to body a tight end.

Winfield can handle both responsibilities. The 25-year-old was a shutdown presence in coverage at times this season, per PFF TB Buccaneers.

Antoine Winfield Jr.: 494 coverage snaps without allowing a TD this season 🤯🔒 pic.twitter.com/xiPJKXqKYb — PFF TB Buccaneers (@PFF_Buccaneers) December 14, 2023

Winfield ultimately allowed 33 completions from 48 targets, but he intercepted three passes and broke up 12 more, per Pro Football Reference. Those are the statistics of a natural playmaker in coverage, but Winfield is more productive closer to the line of scrimmage.

He proved as much by logging six sacks and as many tackles for loss. One of Winfield’s best plays on the blitz was this sack, forced fumble against Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.

Winfield is flexible and productive enough to adopt the same role Dugger has grown into for Mayo’s defense.

Kyle Dugger Will Generate Interest in Free Agency

Dugger looks set to cash in after an impressive campaign, during which he made strides in every area. No. 23 started all 17 games and allowed just a single touchdown in coverage, per Pro Football Reference.

His 1.5 sacks and eight pressures also showed Dugger’s value in New England’s blitz schemes. He’s always been a force against the run, so the 27-year-old is a complete safety.

Dugger’s “contract is probably going to go in a direction that I wouldn’t want to go,” WEEI.com’s Andy Hart told NBC Sports Boston. By contrast, NBCS Boston’s Phil Perry noted how “the defensive staff here, which looks like it will remain intact to some degree, really likes Kyle Dugger. They think he’s one of the best safeties in football.”

Should the Patriots prioritize Kyle Dugger in free agency?@JumboHart, @PhilAPerry & @tomecurran weigh in pic.twitter.com/r9fKMhOcCV — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) January 24, 2024

Perry also thinks the presence of Jabrill Peppers and Marte Mapu might make Dugger “too expensive.”

Ultimately, Mayo’s viewpoint could prove decisive, since the Patriots aren’t short of funds. The franchise is projected by Spotrac.com to have $70,056,052 worth of space under the salary cap.

It’s enough to pair Dugger and Winfield Jr. together, but the Patriots have other pressing needs, notably quarterback, wide receiver, offensive line and pass-rusher. A lot of those weaknesses can be fixed in the 2024 NFL draft, particularly quarterback.

The moment’s ripe for the Pats to use the third-overall pick to try and acquire the team’s first elite signal-caller since Tom Brady left town in 2020. A rookie QB1 will have a better chance of winning right away with plenty of established talent around him.

That includes having a Super Bowl winner like Winfield Jr. boosting an already strong defense.