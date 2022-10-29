Patriots Advised To Trade For Former First-Round Pick

The New England Patriots have several wide receivers whose names have been included in trade rumors, but the team is being urged to add a wideout in a trade.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox advised the Patriots to trade for Denver Broncos wide receiver and former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy.

“The Patriots aren’t likely to trade for a new quarterback at the deadline, but they could get their signal-callers some receiving help in the form of Jerry Jeudy,” Knox wrote. “The Alabama product has been a big part of Denver Broncos offense this season, ranking second on the team with 24 receptions for 386 yards and two touchdowns. However, the Broncos could be eager to replace some of the draft capital they coughed up to acquire Russell Wilson this past offseason.”

The Patriots don’t usually jump at the notion of dealing away draft picks, and a trade to add Jeudy would certainly require New England to ship the Broncos draft assets. Jeudy would be a major addition to the Patriots’ passing game. Adding Jeudy to a unit that already includes Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, and Kendrick Bourne–at least for now. That’s excellent depth by any team’s standards.

New England’s offense needs better quarterback play, as Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe have left a bit to be desired at times this season, but adding weapons will never hurt a signal-caller’s production and efficiency.

Kendrick Bourne Doesn’t Want to Be Traded

If the Patriots were to trade for Jeudy, they would have to deal one of their wide receivers elsewhere to make room for the new addition. Nelson Agholor and Bourne’s names have been the players mentioned most often.

However, if Bourne has his way, he won’t be going anywhere.

“Yeah, absolutely. I want to be here,” Bourne said on Friday to the Boston Herald when he was asked if he wanted to remain with the Patriots amid all of the trade rumors. “There’s no doubt about it. Yeah, it hasn’t been my best year so far, or whatever the naysayers say, but I’m happy here. I’m just playing my role like I said in the beginning (of the season). It’s about being patient.”

It should be refreshing to Patriots fans to learn that Bourne isn’t trying to force his way out of town. In fact, his stance puts pressure on the coaching staff to find a way to get Bourne involved in the offense.

After all, Bourne is the guy who registered 55 receptions for 800 yards and 5 TDs in 2021. Suddenly this season, an offense that didn’t lose any pieces and a player who wants to remain can’t find its footing.

Something has to change for the Patriots soon. In Week 8, New England renews its rivalry with AFC East foes, the New York Jets, in a game that feels like a must-win for Bill Belichick’s bunch.

Mac Jones is set to start, but will he be 100% for the contest?

Mac Jones May Be Having Some Ill Effects From Injury

Jones missed three weeks with a high-ankle sprain. He returned in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears on Monday night. Jones was pulled after just three offensive series in favor of rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Jones is heading back to the starting lineup, but reports on Friday suggest the quarterback is feeling numbness in his toes on the injured leg, per NFL.com’s Mike Giardi.

Per source, #Patriots QB Mac Jones is dealing with numbness in the toes on his left foot as he continues to recover from the left ankle injury that sidelined him for 3 weeks. It didn't impact Mac's on-field prep for the #Jets but keep an eye on it. #Bears noticed some favoring. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 28, 2022

New England can only hope Jones is fit to rebound from what has been his roughest month as a professional.