Patriots Named Among Top Trade Destinations All-Pro Safety

According to multiple reports, the Cincinnati Bengals and Jessie Bates III are in a stalemate from a contract standpoint, and the two may be parting ways via trade.

The Bengals have placed the franchise tag on Bates, but the 25-year-old who is coming off an All-Pro season has refused to sign the tender and reportedly has “no intentions” of playing the 2022 season under the tag.

According to CBS Sports HQ, the New England Patriots are among the top teams listed as potential destinations for Bates.

Top Trade Destinations for Jessie Bates: 1. Eagles

2. Cowboys

3. Raiders

4. Patriots

5. Colts

6. 49ers

7. Commanders

8. Jets Where do you think he will end up? 💭 pic.twitter.com/3Gz3p3pp5Z — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 18, 2022

Likewise, Bucs Report and FanSided’s Bobby Thompson sees Bates as a “very nice fit” with the Patriots.

#Patriots would be a very nice fit for Jessie Bates. https://t.co/h5qNQMClfM — Bobby Thompson (@BThomps81) July 19, 2022

In this sort of stalemate, the player has only a few options. He can sign the tender and play under the franchise tag, which would pay Bates $12.9 million in 2022, which is an average of the highest-paid players at his position.

At 25 years old, it is likely Bates wants a long-term deal, and the Bengals are unwilling at this time to give him what he wants. Because of the current state of negotiations, Bates may be faced with the possibility of holding out until his salary demands are met.

If the Bengals are unwilling to fold, they can fine Bates for not playing out the remainder of his contract. Bates can request a trade, but the Bengals don’t have to oblige him unless they feel it is in the best interest of their club.

Bates is arguably the most important player on a Bengals defense that helped QB Joe Burrow and company reach the Super Bowl last season. Because he is in his prime, Cincinnati isn’t likely to give up on him easily. If they do decide to trade Bates, the team acquiring him may have to give up draft assets (likely a second, fourth, and sixth-round pick over two or three seasons) to pluck him from the Bengals’ organization.

No team will part ways with that kind of draft capital unless they are sure they can lock Bates up on a long-term deal.

Is This a Patriots’ Type Move?

The Patriots don’t usually make the splashy move for high-priced players–especially on the defensive side of the ball. Committing to pay Bates upwards of $12-$13 million per season for multiple years seems doesn’t seem like a Bill Belichick move.

However, Bates is young and productive, and he could be coming in to play alongside Devin McCourty for one season but replacing him in 2023. If the Patriots view him as the successor to a mainstay and captain like McCourty, perhaps this situation would encourage Belichick to go after the high-profile prize.

Patriots Notes and Quotes

Patrick Chung Wants Us All to Know How Hot it is Outside

Forever the character, retired former Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung is one of the most random tweeters you’ll find. Recently, Chung has taken to Twitter to use some colorful and hilarious analogies to describe how hot it has been outside.

If you didn’t know. It’s hot as ass cheeks outside — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) July 19, 2022

Remember when I said it was hot as ass cheeks. It graduated to balls in sweat pants — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) July 20, 2022

Consider us all informed.

Kendrick Bourne’s Crazy Footwork Training

Coming off a breakout season in 2021, Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne doesn’t appear to be satisfied. He posted a video of himself on Instagram going through some pretty insane footwork drills.

Bourne set career-highs in receptions (55) and receiving yards (800). If he can raise the bar again in 2022 and perhaps eclipse the 1,000-yard mark, the Patriots’ offense will see some elevation via a more dangerous playmaker.

