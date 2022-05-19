NFL Analyst ‘Really Nervous’ About Mac Jones

W

hile most fans of the New England Patriots have faith in Mac Jones that doesn’t mean that everyone is confident in the quarterback entering his second NFL season.

Jones had an impressive rookie season in New England racking up 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns. His 22 passing touchdowns were the most of any rookie in 2021.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Still NFL Analyst and former offensive lineman Joe Thomas is nervous about the quarterback heading into the 2022 NFL season.

“Yeah, I’m excited to see Mac Jones too, but I’m also really nervous because the most important year in a quarterbacks development is that year two right?” Thomas said when asked about the quarterback on NFL Network.

Thomas further stated that Jones will get to look back at the film from his rookie year and find areas to improve but opposing defenses will get to as well. Opponents can pinpoint the quarterbacks’ strengths and weaknesses and prepare for Jones in a more comprehensive way than teams did in 2021.

Who is Coaching Mac Jones?

One of the reasons that Thomas is worried about Jones this year is due to the man that will be coaching him. Joe Judge told the media that he is working with Jones along with other skill position players.

“So it’s really important that he has a guy in that room that is with him every single day,” Thomas said. “He’s the shadow. They don’t leave each other’s side and he’s able to coach him through everything that he is going to go through and they are going to leave that to Joe Judge who’s got one year as an offensive coach?”

Thomas noted that Bill Belichick has been able to get away with these interesting coaching moves in the past due to Tom Brady being on the roster. He also stated that having Judge coach Jones could end up being a mistake.

Should Fans Be Nervous About Mac Jones

Jones will have plenty of targets to throw to. On top of having Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne returning in 2022, New England also acquired DeVante Parker in a trade with the Miami Dolphins and Tyquan Thornton via the second round of the NFL Draft.

Parker is now the only receiver on the Patriots roster to ever eclipse 1,000 yards in a season and Thornton is a speedster who ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

New England also has Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith returning at tight end. Henry caught the most touchdowns of any pass catcher with nine trips to the end zone. He will continue to get plenty of targets from Jones in 2022.

Smith had a rough start to his Patriots career only tallying 28 receptions, 294 receiving yards, and a touchdown. New England will be hoping that he can do much better in his second season now that he has a full season in Foxboro under his belt.

Only time will tell if Thomas is right to be nervous about Jones entering his second season. Will he take that crucial second-year leap or will he have a sophomore slump?