Ageing Rookie Tipped to Solve Patriots ‘Obvious Weakness’

Bill Belichick is revamping the New England Patriots’ offense around tight ends this offseason, but his most important addition at the position may be a 26-year-old rookie free agent.

Johnny Lumpkin is tipped by Chad Graff of The Athletic to help solve “an obvious weakness” among the members of the depth chart at tight end. Specifically, veteran starters Mike Gesicki and Hunter Henry struggling to move defenders as blockers.

Graff believes Lumpkin can make the final roster as the player head coach Belichick and offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien “can trust to move defenders in the running game, specifically in short-yardage situations.”

Making good on that prediction will be a tall order for an untested player who went undrafted and is significantly older than the average rookie. Yet, there are still reasons to believe Lumpkin can live up to the billing.

Unheralded Newcomer Can Play Key Role

Lumpkin stands 6-foot-6 and tips the scales at 260 pounds, so he’s built to handle being a blocker. The physical profile is most likely what drew Belichick to Lumpkin during the post-draft process because the player wasn’t much of a receiving threat in college.

As Graff noted, “Lumpkin had only 36 catches during 51 collegiate games at Louisiana. He went undrafted in April for a reason.”

While the numbers won’t wow anybody, Lumpkin was prolific when the Rajin’ Cajuns involved him in the passing game. Like against Southeastern Louisiana in Week 1 last season, per NCAAF Nation.

Lumpkin certainly offers a big target for Patriots’ quarterback Mac Jones. His height and catch radius can prove particularly effective inside the red zone and at the goal-line.

No. 88 stayed with his quarterback to present and open receiver in the end zone for this touchdown against Houston.

Belichick has never been shy about using tight ends at the goal-line. Nor has he minded deploying certain tight ends almost exclusively as blockers.

Players like Daniel Graham, Alge Crumpler, Scott Chandler and Michael Hoomanawanui. Lumpkin can be the next strictly situational tight end in Belichick’s offense, able to pose a clutch scoring threat, as well as helping clear lanes for workhorse Rhamondre Stevenson in the running game.

That scenario would leave Gesicki and Henry free to concentrate on becoming go-to receivers for Jones.

Patriots Need Veterans to Boost Pedestrian Passing Game

The Patriots didn’t snag Gesicki from AFC East rivals the Miami Dolphins to add some oomph in the trenches. They acquired the 27-year-old to add a big-play element to a pedestrian passing game that yielded a mere 19 touchdowns last season.

Gesicki is a vertical playmaker who’s already been named a potential breakout candidate because of his rapport with Jones. The latter also knows how effective Henry can be in clutch situations.

Henry showcased his ability to find pay-dirt when he scored against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.

Henry has 32 touchdown catches since entering the NFL in 2016, 11 since joining the Patriots in 2021. Yet while his blocking is superior to what Gesicki offers, neither is capable of dominating at the point of attack.

Finding a designated blocker who can be an asset in already potent rushing schemes remains on the Pats’ to-do list this offseason. Lumpkin is more naturally suited to the role, but he must take advantage of the inside track once training camp opens on Wednesday, July 26.