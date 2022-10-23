Patriots 2-Time Super Bowl Champion Won’t Return in 2023, Says Analyst

As usual, the New England Patriots will have their share of free agents whose futures Bill Belichick must ponder. One is veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones.

Per Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal, don’t expect him to return to New England in 2023.

Bedard was answering a mailbag question from one of his readers. The question said:

“Jonathan Jones is a UFA after this season. He’s gonna get paaaid but not here, right?”

Bedard answered: “I would agree.”

Jones is in the final season of a three-year, $21 million contract. The 29-year-old has successfully returned from an injury that limited him to just six games during the 2021 season. Through the first six weeks in 2022, Jones has missed one game, but he has played well in the five contests he’s been active.

Jones has recorded an interception, three passes defended, two forced fumbles, and 19 tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, Jones is ranked No. 8 amongst cornerbacks with a grade of 79.2.

Jones has positioned himself for a strong payday based on his history of contributing to top defenses and his high level of play in 2022.

Bedard’s prediction makes sense considering the Patriots have rarely paid big money to retain a cornerback, especially one knocking on 30 years old. When you consider his age and what the Patriots have on their roster in the way of younger players, Bedard is likely on the right track.

Who Will Step Up as the Patriots’ No. 1 CB?

When the Patriots allowed J.C. Jackson to head to the Los Angeles Chargers during the offseason, it left the team without a definitive No. 1 cornerback. Through the first six games of the season, that hasn’t proven to be as big of an issue as some expected.

The combination of Jones, rookies Jack Jones and Marcus Jones, and veteran leader Jalen Mills have filled in admirably in a coverage-by-committee approach. If we had to project which guy ultimately winds up getting the job of shadowing the top receivers moving forward, it would probably be Jack Jones.

The rookie corner currently has the highest grade at his position, according to Pro Football Focus. While that can be a deceiving metric this early in the season, the one thing that seems to be real is Jones’ confidence and mental approach.

The rookie appears to have the same sort of intangibles as fellow rookie corner Sauce Gardner for the rival New York Jets. While Jones might not be as physically talented as the Jets’ budding star, the former won’t back down from any challenge, and that’s key for a No. 1 corner.

An Early Look at Patriots’ Potential First-Round Targets in the 2023 NFL Draft

Do the Patriots still need cornerbacks? They drafted the Jones this year, but there is still room for improvement and a youth injection at the position. However, I wouldn’t say that is the top priority for the team in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Things can change between now and then, but wide receiver, offensive tackle, and inside linebacker are all positions the Patriots have to look hard at this offseason.

Keep an eye on prospects like Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Clemson’s Trenton Simpson. All three young players project as players who could help the Patriots on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL season.