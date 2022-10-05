Struggling Patriots Tight End ‘May Miss Some Time’: Report

The New England Patriots offense has faced a multitude of tests to start the season and now another wrench has been thrown their way.

New England’s offense was already facing a challenge heading into Week 5 with Bailey Zappe slated to be under center with Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer still nursing injuries. The Patriots have also been without Jakobi Meyers for the last two games as he deals with a nagging knee injury.

Now New England can add another name to that list. Jonnu Smith is week-to-week with an injured ankle according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“TE Jonnu Smith, who has had tests done on his injured ankle over the last few days, was diagnosed with a low-ankle sprain, source said, and he is described as week-to-week,” Rapoport tweeted on Wednesday. “That indicates he may miss some time.”

So far this season, Smith has only been able to tally seven receptions for 58 yards.

How Has Smith Performed While in New England?

Overall, Smith’s time with the Patriots has been disappointing. The tight end signed a massive deal prior to the start of the 2021 season and was expected to be a major part of New England’s offense.

That was far from what happened. Smith only recorded 28 receptions for 294 yards and a touchdown. Hunter Henry was the far superior pass catcher with 50 receptions for 603 yards and nine touchdowns. It was one of Henry’s best seasons in his entire career.

To be fair, even Henry has struggled this season. The tight end only has five receptions for 41 yards.

Who Returned to Patriots Practice on Wednesday?

With the weather in New England not cooperating, the Patriots practiced indoors in their first practice of the week. Fans in New England will be happy to know that Jones did practice but he still isn’t 100 percent after suffering a severe high ankle sprain.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, there remains “a fair bit of instability” in Jones’ ankle, although he is moving “considerably better” than he was Friday.

“I’m told, per sources, that there remains a fair bit of instability in Mac’s ankle,” Giardi tweeted. “#Patriots QB at the start of practice. Still has a limp. Not getting up on his toes very much but moving considerably better than Friday, when he didn’t really move at all.”

While Jones was able to practice, Hoyer was not seen on the practice field as he recovers from a concussion. This makes it seem likely that Zappe gets his first NFL start.

Tyquan Thornton was also seen at practice, amidst reports that he may return this week. Week 5 is the first week that the rookie is eligible to play and he is six weeks removed from surgery to repair a fractured clavicle.

Lawrence Guy also participated after not playing against the Packers in Week 4. If New England hopes to stop the high-powered Detroit Lions offense led by Jared Goff, Jamaal Williams, and D’Andre Swift, they will need Guy to plug up holes at the line of scrimmage.