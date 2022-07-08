Patriots High-Priced Signing Labeled One of NFL’s Most Overpaid

Year 1 with the New England Patriots was a tough one for tight end Jonnu Smith. He signed a four-year, $50 million deal and underwhelmed with his performance and lack of impact on the offense.

Heading into the second year of the deal, Smith has been labeled one of the NFL’s most overpaid players, per Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton. To be specific, Wharton ranked Smith as the third most overpaid player in the NFL behind only No. 1 New Orleans Saints weapon Taysom Hill and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

The Patriots expected the combination of Smith and fellow free-agent tight end signing Hunter Henry to make an impact for New England’s offense and rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Henry held up his end of the bargain. He hauled in 50 passes for 603 yards and a career and team-high 9 TDs. Unfortunately, Smith’s production was grossly inferior.

How Bad Was Jonnu Smith’s First Season With the Patriots?

While Henry was giving the Patriots their monies worth for his three-year, $37.5 million deal, Smith was struggling with some of the lowest production of his career.

In 2021, Smith managed just 28 receptions for 294 yards and a TD. The TD total was a career low for Smith while the receptions and yardage were his lowest since 2018. During Smith’s time with the Tennessee Titans, he’d showed some flashes as a running back, but he had just 9 carries for 40 yards in that role with the Patriots.

How Can Jonnu Smith Turn Things Around in 2022?

Quite honestly, it all starts with health for Smith. While he technically only missed one game during the 2021 season, Smith seemed to be hobbled from the beginning of training camp through the campaign.

For the Patriots to get the most out of Smith, they need him healthy more than he is compromised by any injury. Secondly, Smith must embrace the tweaks made to New England’s offense after the departure of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Joe Judge and Matt Patricia are believed to be the assistant coaches behind the new scheme, and it makes sense to build something that is designed to unlock Smith.

If Smith can raise his reception total to 45+, his yardage numbers to 500+ and find the end zone at least five times in the 2022 season, the Patriots should be ecstatic. Smith is still just 26 years old, and he won’t be 27 until August.

He’s still an athletic and gifted offensive weapon capable of providing the Patriots with the sort of flexibility expected from a player making an average of $12.5 million per season. There is still time for Henry and Smith to emerge as the league’s premier tight end combination in the NFL.

If that can happen–in addition to the return of a respectable run game–the Patriots’ power formations could be their most difficult approaches to stop.

The pressure is on Smith to give the Patriots what they paid for back in 2021.

