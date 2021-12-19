Patriots Free Agent Pickup Labeled Team’s Biggest Disappointment

Despite the disappointing finish to Saturday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, the New England Patriots‘ 9-5 record is one of the best in the AFC. Their free-agent acquisitions have played a major role in the success. The Patriots have gotten great returns from signing tight end Hunter Henry. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for fellow free-agent-TE acquisition Jonnu Smith.

Heavy’s Stephanie Otey spoke with The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn and asked him which Patriots player has been the biggest disappointment.

Fairburn called Smith the team’s weakest link in this instance. “I’d probably point to Jonnu Smith, the high-priced TE they signed in free agency,” Fairburn said. “He’s had his moments but a few drops early in the season sort of caused him to fall out of favor a little bit. He and Nelson Agholor on the offensive side of the ball haven’t been the most successful free-agent signings to this point.”

Through Week 15, Smith has 27 receptions for 274 yards and a TD. He had one catch for 3 yards and a rush for 2 yards. For the most part, his production this modest all season. Agholor hasn’t been that much better, all things considered. Even after a solid game on Saturday which featured 4 receptions for 36 yards, Agholor still only has 36 receptions for 450 yards and 3 TDs.

Fairburn hasn’t given up on them. He continued:

“They still obviously know there is plenty of important football to be played and a couple years left on each of their contracts but you know I think those two are guys that they’ll be looking for more from as they start to open this passing game up.”

Jonnu Smith’s Week 15 Performance at a Glance

Smith’s five-yard total is indicative of the limited impact he has on the offense this season. In his defense, he did take a handoff inside the five-yard line, but one of New England’s 8 penalties eliminated what would have been the biggest play Smith has had in weeks.

As it is, Smith is trending toward becoming the worst free-agent addition for the Patriots this season.

Nelson Agholor Comes Alive, Then Gets Hurt

Agholor showed some real signs on Saturday, but he appears to have been concussed in the second half of the loss to the Colts.

The Patriots’ official Twitter account confirmed Agholor suffered a head injury.

Patriots injury update: WR Nelson Agholor (head) is questionable to return. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 19, 2021

We will likely have to wait to see if he’ll be available for the Week 16 meeting with the Buffalo Bills. Agholor seemed to perhaps even lose consciousness for a few moments before rising to his feet to head to the sidelines.

He was taken to the locker room after that and ruled out for the remainder of the game. Hopefully, Agholor, N’Keal Harry and Smith can find their presence in the Patriots’ offense.

