Patriots Could Land ‘Total Package’ OC After Bill O’Brien Departure

The New England Patriots need a new offensive coordinator after the departure of Bill O’Brien to Ohio State.

Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar suggested the return of Josh McDaniels as a possible move. McDaniels served as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator from 2012 to 2021 before he coached the Las Vegas Raiders from 2022 to 2023.

“The total package from McDaniels always seemed to give the Patriots a base offense to lean on when they needed to find a rhythm: lead ISO, FB counter, and play-action off gap schemes were frequent in his early-down sequencing,” Lazar wrote. ”

As a result, McDaniels’s offenses in his last three full seasons ranked fifth, ninth, and eighth in rush DVOA. He also adapted his scheme to build designed QB runs for Cam Newton in 2020, so he has that in his bag,” Lazar added.

New England needs a serious offensive resurgence after a dismal 2023 season with a 4-13 record. The Patriots averaged 13.9 points per game and 295.2 yards per game.

Should the #Patriots BRING BACK OC Josh McDaniels? Mac Jones had his BEST season (Rookie Year) with Josh, and it seems we are going to draft a QB. 👀 pic.twitter.com/iFiWqiU1su — Patriot RedZone (@PatriotRedZone) January 19, 2024

Lazar noted that “McDaniels was hanging around 1 Patriot Place in the final days of the [Bill] Belichick era, including attending Belichick’s farewell press conference” on January 11. While “reports are indicating” that new head coach Jerod Mayo could consider McDaniels, “early indications are that he’ll follow Belichick to his next stop”, Lazar wrote.

“It’s also worth noting the Krafts are huge fans of McDaniels, with rumblings that he was once viewed as the heir apparent to Belichick,” Lazar wrote.

McDaniels left instead, but things didn’t work out in Vegas. The Raiders went 6-11 in 2022, and the team stumbled to 3-5 before Raiders owner Mark Davis fired McDaniels at midseason.

Josh McDaniels Has a Stronger Rushing Scheme Than Bill O’Brien

His prior success in New England could help his case, and Lazar noted similarities between O’Brien and McDaniels as offensive coordinators. O’Brien previously served as offensive coordinator with the Patriots in 2011, the year before McDaniels arrived.

“The Patriots drop-back pass game and protection system would be the same. But their early-down base offense would change,” Lazar wrote. “McDaniels is a big believer in ’21’ personnel with two-back sets featuring a fullback, whereas O’Brien bases his offense out of ’12’ personnel with two tight ends.”

August 9, 2013: Patriots’ LeGarrette Blount (@LG_Blount) with a sick 51-yard TD run in a preseason game against the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/cyIkOrEeHH — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) August 9, 2022

“From this perspective, McDaniels has a more diverse and effective run game. O’Brien stripped the Pats rushing attack down to duo and trap schemes,” Lazar continued. “The simplicity could’ve been due to issues along the offensive line, but McDaniels is a far more creative schemer in the run game, marrying that to effective play-action concepts.”

New England’s running game regressed in 2023 after a solid 2022 campaign. Running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris ran for 1,040 yards and 462 yards respectively in 2022. Stevenson mustered 619 yards and Ezekiel Elliott led with 642 yards in 2023.

Josh McDaniels’ Experience Could Be ‘Very Valuable’ for Jerod Mayo

Noting McDaniels’ prior success with the Patriots offense, Lazar wrote that “McDaniels’ base plays gave the Patriots a comfort zone to hang their hat on”. Lazar added that Mayo could let McDaniels be “the de facto head coach of the offense, with a Rolodex of coaching connections to build an offensive staff” in Foxborough.

“That’s very valuable for a first-time head coach,” Lazar concluded.