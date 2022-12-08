Patriots Pass Rusher Compared to Von Miller

W

hile the New England Patriots offense has struggled throughout the 2022 NFL season, the defense has been leading the way.

Of course the likes of Matthew Judon gain the majority of national attention. The veteran pass rusher leads New England in sacks so far this season (13.0).

But the Patriots pass rush has had a breakout star this season. Josh Uche has seven sacks along with a forced fumble per Pro Football Reference.

Who Compared Uche to Von Miller?

In his film breakdown for The 33rd Team, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said he saw shades of Von Miller in Uche’s takedown of Josh Allen in Week 13.

“Matt Judon has spoken highly about this guy, and there’s a reason why,” said Jordan. “Josh Uche got that sauce now. He’s coming off the edge, and I mean, they were playing the Bills, but he looked like Von Miller from the Bills with that patented ghost (move) that he has. I mean, Josh Uche gets off the ball and he’s blazing off the line. He’s able to dip his inside shoulder below the left tackle’s targeted punch. Uche’s too fast, too athletic. He’s able to slip underneath, eliminate that space, and then he brings it back up with a rip for a big sack, forced fumble to help his D-line get it. …

“(The Patriots) don’t get the win, but plays like that can be game-changers.”

With Uche being just 24 years old, the Patriots pass rusher can only improve. The former Michigan man is entering the prime of his career and will be getting to the quarterback for years to come.

What did Judon Say About Uche?

While some might consider Judon the Patriots best pass rusher, he wouldn’t agree. The veteran believes that Uche is the best pass rusher that New England has.

“He can be a premiere pass rusher,” Judon said. “I always tell him, he’s probably the best pass rusher we got. I’m very happy for him. That’s my brother. I’m going to continue to speak him up and boast him, but that’s all him. He works his butt off, just to get out on the field. When he’s out there and he has success like that, I’m just happy for him.”

Judon added that Uche has a lot of responsibility on the Patriots defense.

No, I be talking to Josh [Uche] throughout the whole game,” Judon added. “Encouragement, just communicating how the offensive line’s setting and really just telling him kind of what to call, where, and how to call it. Because I don’t know if y’all know, but Josh actually calls the plays out there when we’re on third down. So our execution is from him. That’s hard for somebody that’s in year three, and hasn’t had that much success in the NFL, and it’s third and long and he has to make the right call, right? So for him to come out there, and have a game like he had and play lights out like that, that just allows him to see what he can do in this league.”

New England will be hoping that Uche can continue to get to the quarterback when the Patriots face Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1