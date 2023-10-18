Josh Uche in Patriots Trade Deadline Spotlight Amid Contract Rumor

Seems everything is coming together to nudge the Patriots in the direction of a trade that would send out a 25-year-old pass-rushing linebacker. The team stinks, it’s riven with injuries (including one to Uche), and his playing time was dinged in Week 6. Now, a report two weeks before the NFL trade deadline says Josh Uche and the Patriots are not talking about a new contract.

The report comes from Henry McKenna of Fox Sports. He wrote on Twitter, “The #Patriots have had no contract discussions with edge Josh Uche, per source. He will be an FA in 2024 and the trade deadline is looming. Uche had 11.5 sacks last year. So far, he has 2.5 sacks this year, though he suffered a foot injury. Are Patriots selling? Uche has value.”

The #Patriots have had no contract discussions with edge Josh Uche, per source. He will be an FA in 2024 and the trade deadline is looming. Uche had 11.5 sacks last year. So far, he has 2.5 sacks this year, though he suffered a foot injury. Are Patriots selling? Uche has value. — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) October 17, 2023

Indeed, the fourth-year linebacker who is coming off last year’s 11.5-sack breakout performance, is a valuable piece. That’s why Pro Football Focus listed the Patriots’ Josh Uche as one of the, “15 top potential trade candidates,” ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

PFF Values Patriots’ Josh Uche at NFL Trade Deadline

Part of the problem that could lead the Patriots to trade Josh Uche is the fact that he is not a regular starter. Because Uche is only 240 pounds, the Patriots like to keep him off the field in early downs, when teams are likely to run and he is more susceptible to getting pushed around.

Uche has only started three of the 42 games he has played in his career, and has appeared in 38% or less of the Patriots’ defensive snaps in his career. Here’s how PFF has it:

“Uche has been remarkably efficient as a designated pass-rusher in New England. He has generated 56 quarterback pressures and 12 sacks on just 285 pass-rush reps, with his 19.2% pass-rush win rate ranking sixth among edge defenders and his 20.7% pressure rate placing second.”

But there is still reason to trade him, as the McKenna report suggests. The Patriots don’t want to pay him what Uche thinks he should be paid.

“The thinking here is that New England may struggle to find common ground in a valuation for a part-time player, with Uche logging just 373 total snaps in 2022. He’s on pace for a much larger snap share in 2023 thus far. … Uche’s run-defense grades haven’t been terrible by any means, but he’s clearly being shielded from early-down work against the run, so the Patriots know what they see in practice.”

Josh Uche Contract Complicated

The Patriots do like having Uche on hand for his speed and versatility in getting to the passer, a nice combo with injured Matthew Judon, who is 30 pounds heavier. Both are effective pass-rushers, though they operate in a different way.

Coach Bill Belichick appreciated the differences between Judon and Uche this summer, and said so speaking on Sirius XM Radio (via SB Nation).

“Players can be very successful at the same position but with different playing styles and different skills,” Belichick said in the offseason. “Josh is fast. He’s quick, he’s very elusive, he’s a tough matchup for some of the bigger tackles in terms of his movement. And he’s really improved his fundamentals and his technique, his pad level, his leverage, use of his hands and his footwork.”

He has gotten better, but he is tempting enough get a team to overspend in draft capital. And he is not better enough to warrant a huge new contract and keep Josh Uche out of the Patriots’ NFL trade deadline chatter.