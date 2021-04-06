Julian Edelman’s Hilarious Single-Word Reaction to Gigantic Prospect

Professional football players see huge guys all the time. Still, every once in a while, even NFL players know a guy that draws a wow reaction.

The New England Patriots Julian Edelman had one of those moments recently when he saw a video of a dominant high school offensive lineman.

The kid isn’t just dominant in the video; he looks like he could give the New York Jets’ Mekhi Beckton (6’7″ 364 pounds) a run for his money in the size department.

Take a look at the video:

When Edelman saw the video, all he could say was: “unit.”

Who is the Prospect in the Video?

The size comparison to Becton is pretty accurate.

Gibbs is listed at 6’5″ 370 pounds. In case you’re wondering, Gibbs, is committed to the USC Trojans to play college football. The young man from Bellflower, California, already understands how to work the social media game to his advantage.

He posted an image when he committed to USC, and several others depict him as the Goliath-like figure he is on the gridiron.

According to 247 Sports, Gibbs is a three-star recruit who needs to harden his body and work on his conditioning. If he applies himself in the weight room and shows some discipline in other areas, he could be a complete monster at around 350 pounds.

After watching the way Becton dominated against the Patriots before leaving with injury when he was on the field in the first meeting, New England fans know well the value of a big powerful man on the inside of the offensive line.

Only rookie OLs with 70+ pass-block and run-block grades: 🥞 Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers

🥞 Michael Onwenu, Patriots

🥞 Mekhi Becton, Jets pic.twitter.com/w4WweWYTS8 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 25, 2021

Will Julian Edelman Be Ready for the 2021 Season?

Edelman is one of the most beloved Patriots in team history. Unfortunately, he’s going to be 35 next month, and he missed ten games in 2020 with knee woes. We haven’t heard definitively if Edelman will be healthy enough to return to the team, but he is under contract through the 2021 season.

He could be released, and if that happens, most would expect Edelman to land with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if he does become a free agent. Edelman’s 6,822 receiving yards rank fourth in team history behind Stanley Morgan, Rob Gronkowski, and Wes Welker.

Edelman’s 620 receptions trail only Welker. His 36 receiving TDs is ninth in team history. Before the 2020 season, Edelman was known partially for his toughness. While he’s missed a decent number of games in his NFL career, including the entire 2017 season, the 2020 campaign was incredibly challenging because Edelman wasn’t just hurting; the team struggled to a 7-9 record and missed the playoffs.

If Edelman has played the last game of his career for the Patriots, or overall, his place in the pantheon of Patriots greats is secure.