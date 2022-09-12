Julian Edelman Reacts to Patriots Offense [LOOK]

The New England Patriots offense struggled quite a lot in Week 1 and one former member of the team reacted to New England’s difficulties moving the ball.

Mac Jones and the Patriots offense were unable to eclipse 300 total yards in the 20-7 Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Jones threw for 213 yards only finding the end zone once and Damien Harris led all rushers with a mediocre 48 rushing yards.

On the other side of the ball, Tua Tagovailoa had a quality day under center throwing for 270 yards and a touchdown. The Dolphins quarterback utilized his new favorite target, Tyreek Hill, who was acquired in the offseason. Hill registered eight receptions for 94 yards in his first regular season game in Miami.

Edelman took to his Instagram to express his disappointment in New England’s offense.

What Other Aspects of the Offense Struggled?

The entire offensive unit struggled in Week 1 and that includes the offensive line. It was a poor showing in Matt Patricia’s first regular season game as the offensive line coach as New England only rushed for 78 total yards. Part of the line’s struggles might be due to David Andrews getting some responsibility taken away from him.

According to the Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard, the Patriots have moved away from allowing Andrews to make adjustments and check things at the line of scrimmage.

“One understated aspect of the changes that I didn’t fully comprehend until I viewed the preseason coaches film this week — I don’t think the Patriots have changed the language up front as much as they have eliminated it entirely,” Bedard wrote. “Opposing coaches remarked how the Patriots’ offensive line barely converses on plays, in games and practices. No checks. No pointing. Nothing. That was backed up on film in the Raiders game. If this continues into the season, you can’t convince me that eliminating Andrews from sorting out the protection in tandem with the QB — a staple for years here — will be a good thing for anyone. His mind is part of what makes Andrews a damn good center, and now you’re taking that away from him?”

Bill Belichick Offers Latest Update on Jones’ Back Injury

Jones had to get x-rays on his back after the loss in Week 1 which is a troubling sign for Patriots fans. If Jones is forced to miss anytime, veteran Brian Hoyer is next in line to replace him.

Jones met with the Patriots media on Monday which is a promising sign but New England’s head coach was also asked about the second-year quarterback’s injury but Belichick doesn’t know much about the status of Jones.

“I know everybody’s hungry for an up to the second update, but honestly the best way to handle these situations is always to give a little time…run whatever tests or analysis need to be run and then go from there,” Belichick told the media on Monday.

The Patriots offense clearly has a long way to go in terms of impressing Edelman as well as fans in New England. Jones possibly missing time could only delay that process.