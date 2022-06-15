Patriots Legend Open to Return to New England: Report

T

he New England Patriots have a deep group of wide receivers but a legendary wide receiver said that he is open to returning to Foxboro.

Quarterback Mac Jones will have plenty of targets to throw to. Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers are coming off great seasons as well as tight end Hunter Henry. Bourne led receivers in touchdowns while Meyers led the team in receiving yards. Henry led the entire team in receiving touchdowns with nine. New England also acquired DeVante Parker via trade and drafted Tyquan Thornton in this year’s draft.

But New England could improve at the position even more if Julian Edelman was to make a return to the NFL. The wide receiver retired after the 2020 NFL season after dealing with chronic knee issues.

Edelman ended his career with 620 receptions and racked up 6,822 yards. The wide receiver found the end zone 36 times and is a surefire candidate for the Patriots Hall of Fame.

During an appearance at the Sunset Sports Media Festival in Zadar, Croatia, Edelman was asked about returning to play in the NFL with Tom Brady and he didn’t shut down the idea.

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” Edelman said via WEEI. “That’s called a little teaser. We’ll see. We’re staying in shape but you never know.”

Edelman also added that if he was to return, it would likely be to the Patriots.

“…I’d probably go back to the Patriots. I love the Patriots. Foxborough Forever,” he said.

What Kind of Shape is Edelman In?

If Edelman was to return to the NFL, there would definitley be some questions regarding how well he could perform.

The wide receiver would be 36 at the start of the 2022 season. Edelman also has had 13 surgeries on his knee. He has also torn his ACL and has suffered shoulder injuries as well.

While Edelman would be well rested after a full season off, how much gas would he have left in the tank? Patriots fans did get a glimpse of how Edelman looks with Brady posting a video of the two working out back in March.

Still the best way to get some cardio in… @Edelman11 pic.twitter.com/vT3pCWs6VF — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 21, 2022

What Does Edelman Have to Prove?

Edelman has really done it all in his NFL career. He has won three Super Bowls and won a Super Bowl MVP. While he might not have the same number as his best friend Brady, it’s safe to say that Edelman has had a successful career.

If Edelman was to return to New England, it would allow him a unique opportunity. He would get the chance to show that he is in fact a talented receiver and that not all of his success was due to having Brady at quarterback.

This would be the first time in Edelman’s career (barring injury) that he would have someone different than Brady throwing him the ball. Fans would be interested to see just how well he would perform with Mac Jones throwing him the ball.

So while it might seem unlikely, there is a chance that Edelman plays one more season in New England. If that happens, Patriots fans will be ready to welcome him back with open arms.