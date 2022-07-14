Chiefs Running Back Compared to Patriots Hall of Famer

With how many great players that have worn a New England Patriots jersey, some of the NFL’s up-and-coming talent is bound to be compared to Patriots greats. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the latest to be added to the list.

Heavy.com’s Devon Clements spoke with with Skillz Evolution trainer Craig Brodie who is currently working with the Kansas City Chiefs running back. The running back is coming off a 2021 season where he appeared in 10 regular season games and racked up 646 yards from scrimmage on 138 total touches. This was after CEH burst onto the scene in 2020 with 1,100 yards from scrimmage and 5 total touchdowns.

Heading into the 2022 season, Edwards-Helaire is looking to get back on track.

“Honestly, he just wants to play,” Brodie told Heavy. “That’s his biggest thing. He wants to make sure that he is in the best shape possible going into camp, going into the preseason, going into Week 1.”

Who Does Brodie Compare Edwards-Helaire To?

When speaking with Heavy.com, Brodie stated that Edwards-Helaire reminds him of a a running back that his father, Craig Brodie Sr. got to work with who ended up having a great career in New England, Kevin Faulk.

“Kevin is the same height as Clyde … and Kevin did everything, he returned punts, he returned kicks, he played receiver … he was arguably one of the best third-down backs over the last 20-25 years,” Brodie told Heavy during an exclusive interview.

Still, Brodie thinks that Edwards-Helaire has some skills and abilities that make him a unique player.

“Honest to God, I think he’s made of rubber,” Brodie said of Edwards-Helaire. “Everything that he does he bends well … his bursts are ridiculous.”

How Did Faulk’s Career End Up?

Faulk finished his NFL career with 864 carries for 3,607 yards and 16 touchdowns. He spent his entire 13-year career with the Patriots and won three Super Bowl rings. He was drafted out of LSU in the second round of the 1999 NFL Draft.

The running back is the Patriots’ all-time leader in all-purpose yards (12,349) and kickoff return yards (4,098) and is the Patriots’ all-time leading kick return specialist, totaling 5,041 combined return yards (4,098 kick return yards and 943 punt return yards)

Faulk is credited with creating the third-down back role that has been prominent in New England featuring the likes of Danny Woodhead, Shane Vereen, James White, and Brandon Bolden.

After retiring in 2012, Faulk spent some time away from the game but returned as a high school coach and eventually was a running backs coach for LSU. Faulk left LSU after not being brought back in 2021.

The running back was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2016 and was also named to the College Football Hall of Fame this year. Faulk, who remains the SEC’s leader in career all-purpose yards and the school’s all-time leading rusher, becomes the 11th LSU player to enter the College Football Hall of Fame.

So Patriots fans will likely see a little bit of Faulk when they watch Edwards-Helaire play. With Brodie comparing the running back to Faulk, Chiefs fans should be excited at what CEH might be able to do in his career.