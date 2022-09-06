Former Patriot Talking Trash Ahead of Week 1 Matchup

The New England Patriots are preparing to head down to Florida as Week 1 is less than a week away but one former Patriot is expecting to dominate New England to start the season.

Keion Crossen is now a member of the Miami Dolphins and took to his Instagram story to talk trash and dismiss New England’s decision to head down to Miami early to prepare for the hot weather that will be expected on Sunday.

“Lol that won’t help,” Crossen captioned an Instagram story about the Patriots’ travel plans. The cornerback also added a pair of crying-laughing emojis to the post.

New England departed for Florida on Tuesday and will spend nearly a week in the sunshine state.

This is the cornerback’s first season with the Dolphins. Prior to that, Crossen spent two seasons with the Houston Texans and was with the Giants in 2021. In his career, Crossen has tallied 86 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery per Pro Football Reference.

How Did Crossen Perform in New England?

Crossen was drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played in 11 games and registered 14 total tackles.

While Crossen didn’t light up the stat sheet, he did get what every player wants. In his one season in New England, he won a Super Bowl.

So while Crossen’s career with the Patriots was short-lived, in terms of getting a ring it was a successful stint.

Could Ty Montgomery Play in Week 1?

The Patriots signed Montgomery in the offseason but after the veteran suffered an ankle injury in New England’s preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, his status seemed to be in question. On Tuesday, Bill Belichick gave a promising update that will have Patriots fans excited.

During a Tuesday morning interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Belichick indicated that Isaiah Wynn and Montgomery both could suit up in this weekend’s season opener.

“Hopefully, they’ll all make it,” Belichick said. “I think (Montgomery and Wynn) have a shot — if they didn’t, like Tyquan, we put him on IR. But everybody else should have a shot.”

Belichick later confirmed in his media availability prior to heading to Florida that both Wynn and Montgomery will be on the flight down south.

If Montgomery is able to play, he will add another dimension to the Patriots offense. He is a versatile player with his ability to rush the ball out of the backfield along with catching passes. In his career, Montgomery has tallied 258 carries for 1,180 yards and seven touchdowns along with 139 catches for 1,104 yards and three touchdowns.

So Patriots fans will want to keep an eye on practices to see if Montgomery is in line to get some snaps in Week 1. If that’s the case Mac Jones will have another weapon to utilize in New England’s attempt to break down Miami’s defense.