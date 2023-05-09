Patriots Drafted Perfect Fit for ‘Most Multiple’ Scheme

Christian Gonzalez can be a shutdown cornerback from day one, but he’s not the best scheme fit the New England Patriots selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

That distinction belongs to defensive lineman Keion White. Drafted 46th overall in the second round, the versatile former Georgia Tech star is a “positive fit” in Pats’ head coach Bill Belichick’s defense, according to ESPN’s Matt Bowen.

White is a player Bowen anticipates being used in multiple ways, including “as a stand-up edge or loop the rookie off the traditional New England stunts to create A-gap pressure. Given White’s physical profile at 6-5 and 285 pounds, we could also see the Patriots bump him inside in pass-rushing situations. Coming off a 7.5-sack season, he is a matchup option for one of the league’s most multiple defensive systems.”

Bowen has described an intriguing and exciting role for White, but it’s also a realistic one, given Belichick’s long history of using flexible front-seven players to attack offenses.

Lineman Offers Best Value to Patriots

White looked less than enthused to hear his name called in Round 2, but his reticence was curious since the 24-year-old couldn’t have landed in a better spot. The Patriots are the perfect team to maximize the talents of a former tight end who kept draft scribes guessing about his best position in the pros.

Keion White is drafted by the Patriots and looks absolutely ecstatic. pic.twitter.com/2FK7ItvJcO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 29, 2023

Although he probably expected to go a round earlier, White could prove more valuable than many of those who came off the board in the opening round. Such is Belichick’s expertise using defenders who can wear multiple hats.

White qualifies thanks to an ability to play anywhere along the line, highlighted by ACC Network analyst Eddie Royal.

Keion White from ⁦@GeorgiaTechFB⁩ is flying under the radar and I have no idea how. At 6’5 286 pounds he can do it all…a great pass rusher, stops the run and can even peel to cover a back out the backfield. He has 7.5 sacks and 13 TFL’s on the year. pic.twitter.com/hXa12dIEdQ — Eddie Royal (@EddieRoyalWR) November 22, 2022

White’s name can be added alongside those of Richard Seymour, Adalius Thomas, Chandler Jones, Dont’a Hightower, Jamie Collins, Trey Flowers, Matthew Judon and Deatrich Wise Jr., as front-seven Chameleons who have kept quarterbacks guessing about the Patriots’ defense.

Belichick’s history moving the pieces around the board even pre-dates his return to New England in 2000. As defensive coordinator of the New York Giants in the 1980s and ’90s, Belichick, played Pepper Johnson at middle linebacker, but also moved him to defensive end in obvious passing situations.

White can do the same, but he can also operate in space and be dropped into coverage, traits he showcased during what Jets Nation co-host Dylan Tereman described as an “impressive week” at the Senior Bowl.

Georgia Tech EDGE Keion White dropping into coverage on this drill. White is one of the few sure-fire 1st round picks here in Mobile. Talked about as a top-20 lock by some outlets. Impressive week for him.@JetNation @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/XzT6k16Stn — Dylan Tereman (@DTereman) February 3, 2023

Belichick won’t shy away from standing White up to give the Pats a 3-4 look, nor from having him bail from a four-man line to trail a running back out of the backfield or jam a slot receiver or tight end.

While all of those things will be useful for the Patriots, White’s best contributions will come from the interior, where he can line up next to a budding star as part of a loaded pass-rush contingent.

Patriots Have Formidable Front Four

Belichick’s pass-rushing options were already excellent thanks to Judon and fellow outside linebacker Josh Uche. They combined for 27 sacks last season, but it’s third-year defensive tackle Christian Barmore who appears set for stardom.

Barmore missed seven games with a knee injury in 2022, but he exhibited signs of dominance when healthy. Like for this hit on Derek Carr against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15, highlighted by Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS.

Christian Barmore came back with a bang pic.twitter.com/ST39XWeYVw — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) December 19, 2022

Putting White inside next to Barmore will create havoc for interior offensive lines. White was a menace when rushing from the inside for the Yellowjackets, despite weighing just 285 pounds.

A White and Barmore double act would also ensure at least one of Judon or Uche face one-on-one matchups on the outside. Either way, the Patriots’ already prolific pass rush just got a lot better.

So did Belichick’s ability to continue altering the look of his defenses based on alignment and pressure. With White picking his spots up front, while Gonzalez locks up wide receivers in man coverage on the back end, the Pats might end up owning the toughest defense in the AFC East.

The unit will be key to the Patriots staying competitive within a division headlined by quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen, as well as wideouts, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Garrett Wilson and Stefon Diggs.