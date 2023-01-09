Kendrick Bourne Addresses Patriots Future

I

n 2022, New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne took a massive step back and was not utilized as much as he was in 2021. Even after a frustrating season, Bourne still wants to come back to New England.

As Patriots players cleared out their lockers, Bourne spoke to the media and according to MassLive’s Mark Daniels, the wide receiver wants to stay in New England and won’t submit a trade request.

“No man, I definitely want to be back here. I like it here. I love it here,” Bourne said. “This is a team locker room, man. It’s not about one player. It’s not about two players. It’s about the whole team. I think the Patriots do a good job of making that known and making that understood. I’m a good role guy. I would love to be and I am going to be back.

“No, no, no,” Bourne added when asked about requesting a trade. “Just locking in. Talk to the coaches and see what they thought about me this year in the next meetings and then go from there and trying to grow.”

Bourne will be a free agent at the end of the 2023 season. He only registered 35 receptions for 434 yards and a single touchdown in 2022 per Pro Football Reference.

New England Patriots head Coach Bill Belichick Sent Mixed Messages About Kendrick Bourne

While there is denying that Bourne wasn’t utilized as much as in 2022, Belichick had some mixed messaging regarding the wide receiver.

Back in September, Belichick took time to praise Bourne for his effort.

“I thought KB did a great job stepping in there when we needed him. Made a big play for us,” Belichick told WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” “He’s a good player. And I’m sure that he’ll have plenty of opportunities, as all of our skill players will, going forward. So, we’ll see how it all plays out.”

Then in December, Belichick seemed to disagree with Bourne’s criticisms of the offense.

“We work through the schemes every week depending on who we play and so forth,” said Belichick. “We run our schemes every week. I’m not really sure about that,” Belichick said on another appearance on “The Greg Hill Show.”

Fellow New England Patriots Wide Receiver Jakobi Meyers Also Wants to Return

The Patriots wide receiver is a free agent heading into the offseason and when asked by media if he wants to return he stated that he wants to come back to New England.

“Oh yeah, definitely, definitely,” he said via MassLive’s Chris Mason. “Put in a lot of time here. Built a nice home here. It’d be nice.”

Meyers also has the support of quarterback Mac Jones who stated he wants Meyers to return.

Yeah, Jakobi’s one of the best — if not the best — teammates I’ve ever had,” Jones said. “He’s a great person. He comes to work every day, doesn’t complain. Does everything right. And he deserves everything that’s coming his way.

“So, hopefully, it’s with us. Yeah, he means a lot to me.”

Meyers finished the 2022 season with 67 catches for 804 yards and a career-high six touchdowns per Pro Football Reference.