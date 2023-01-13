Patriots WR Details Relationship With Bill Belichick: ‘In Bill We Trust’

2022 was a difficult season for both the New England Patriots and Kendrick Bourne. New England missed the playoffs and the wide receiver had a drop in production.

Rumors began that Bourne had upset Patriots head coach Bill Belichick with his behavior prior to the start of the regular season and with his comments about New England’s offensive game plan as the regular season neared its conclusion.

But according to Bourne, he shares a great relationship with his head coach when speaking to Henry McKenna of Fox Sports.

He’s open and honest about everything. Great coach. In Bill we trust,” Bourne said. “He’s always keeping me in the loop. Trade rumors — that’s just part of the game. … Bill communicates well, and I appreciate everything he’s done for me and my career, honestly, because I had my best year here so far (in 2021). This ain’t been my best year, but I love this team and I love what we’re doing.”

In 2022, Bourne only recorded 35 receptions for 434 yards and a single touchdown per Pro Football Reference. This comes after he racked up 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns.

Kendrick Bourne Wants to Stay in New England

Even after a disappointing 2022 season, Bourne told MassLive’s Mark Daniels that he wants to stay with the Patriots.

“No man, I definitely want to be back here. I like it here. I love it here,” Bourne said. “This is a team locker room, man. It’s not about one player. It’s not about two players. It’s about the whole team. I think the Patriots do a good job of making that known and making that understood. I’m a good role guy. I would love to be and I am going to be back.

“No, no, no,” Bourne added when asked about requesting a trade. “Just locking in. Talk to the coaches and see what they thought about me this year in the next meetings and then go from there and trying to grow.”

Bourne will be a free agent at the end of the 2023 season.

Massachusetts Native Doesn’t Want to Play for Bill Belichick

While Bourne might have a great relationship with his head coach some of the NFL’s best pass catchers don’t want to play for Belichick.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end and Massachusetts native Pat Freiermuth told CBS Sports’ Aditi Kinkhabwala that he wouldn’t want to return home to play for the legendary head coach.

“I wouldn’t want to play for Coach (Bill) Belichick,” Freiermuth said. “Yeah, I’ve heard some stories. I’m good not playing for him. Sean McDermott from the (Buffalo) Bills — if I were to cheer for a team other than the Steelers, it would have to be the Bills because they’re good guys to compete guys. It seems like they run things the right way, organizationally, and they put their players in the best position to win.”

After receiving some backlash for the comments, the tight end told a fan on Twitter that the statement was “completely taken out of context my guy.”

Freiermuth was born in Merrimac, and went to high school at the Brooks School in North Andover, Massachusetts.