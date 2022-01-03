Patriots WR: That’s ‘The Hardest I’ve Been Hit’

The New England Patriots‘ Kendrick Bourne led his team in receptions and receiving yards during the 50-10 rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17.

Bourne finished with 5 receptions for 76 yards, and he also took a nasty hit that seemingly should’ve resulted in a penalty against the Jags’ Jamir Jones.

Take a look at this hit and also consider, there was no flag for helmet-to-helmet contact:

Where's the helmet-to-helmet penalty on this play??? Kendrick Bourne just got lit up and no flag was thrown pic.twitter.com/xg4PUUZgJ7 — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) January 2, 2022

It is difficult to imagine how this one was missed. Did the hit have a lasting impact on Bourne? He felt it, but as he mentioned on Twitter following the game, he’s a “G.”

That was deff the hardest I’ve been hit lol but ima G! — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) January 3, 2022

Bourne definitely showed his toughness as he was able to rebound from the hit to record this 46-yard catch and run later in the game.

Kendrick Bourne is still out here making plays pic.twitter.com/lPMp5c11Dk — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) January 2, 2022

Bourne’s Week 17 production ensured he’d had his best season as a pro as he established career highs 51 reception and 768 yards.

Kendrick Bourne is Called a ‘Slam-Dunk’ Signing

Ryan Spagnoli lauds Bourne’s production and he calls him a “true chain mover.”

Kendrick Bourne has now set a career high in catches (51 and yards (768). Slam dunk signing by the #Patriots in March – a true chain mover. — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) January 2, 2022

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Bourne has already cashed in on some incentive cash with his 50th reception and eclipsing 700 yards this season. However, with 9 catches and 32 more receiving yards, he will unlock even more cash.

'Tis the season: #Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne just unlocked another $250,000 bonus with his 50th catch of the season. He earned $250,000 last week for going over 700 yards and still can earn more by hitting 60/70 catches and 800/900 yards by next week. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 2, 2022

Bourne’s impact on the team goes beyond the stat sheet. His energy is infectious and his positivity has been a topic of conversation amongst teammates and coaches.

“KB has got some good energy. He brings that out to the practice field every day,’’ coach Bill Belichick said, per the Boston Globe. “It’s fun to have that type of personality and energy interjected into the team. He works hard.’’

When Belichick is giving that kind of acknowledgment, along with complimenting a player’s work ethic, it’s an excellent sign. He’s also pretty friendly with Bourne after games.

I'm so happy for Kendrick Bourne. New England is working out so well for him. I've also never seen so much personality from Bill Belichick before. Here's Belichick reenacting KB's stiff arm, which led to a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/QuSgHlanGB — Nick Newman (@NinerNick_22) December 2, 2021

Mac Jones, Kendrick Bourne and Bill Belichick laughing on the sideline! #HappyBelichick pic.twitter.com/SY0Rjwn8qo — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) January 2, 2022

Bourne has quickly become a huge fan and local media favorite for his play and personality. Seeing him come off the COVID-19 list healthy and productive was a major boost for everyone in Patriots Nation.

What’s Next For the Patriots?

New England has a playoff berth in the bag with their lopsided win over the Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Fins will now look to play spoiler on some level to their rivals in the regular-season finale.

The Patriots travel to Florida in Week 18 with a shot at winning the AFC East, and at the very least, securing the top wild card spot in the AFC Playoffs. If they can defeat the Dolphins and the New York Jets pull an upset over the Buffalo Bills in Week 18, the Patriots would win the division. If both teams win or lose, or the Patriots are beaten by Miami and Buffalo downs the Jets, the Bills win the AFC East.

In any case, the Patriots have something to play for, but the biggest goal will be to emerge from the final regular season game without absorbing a major injury.

