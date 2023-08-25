Patriots Not Expected to Trade ‘Well-Respected’ Playmaker: Reports

Wide receiver remains a question mark for the New England Patriots headed into the 2023 NFL season, but the team appears content to roll largely with what it had a year ago, including resisting trade offers for Kendrick Bourne.

The struggling holdover has looked like a viable trade candidate for most of this offseason, but Jeff Howe of The Athletic and NESN.com’s Zack Cox would both be surprised if the Patriots dealt the former San Francisco 49ers playmaker in the coming weeks.

Howe acknowledged he’d “expect them to get calls about Kendrick Bourne in the coming days because he’s well-respected around the league, but as of now I’d be surprised if they’d be willing to move him.”

Cox retweeted Howe’s words and revealed he “would also be surprised if Bourne was traded.”

I would also be surprised if Bourne was traded. He’s had a strong summer and looks poised for a big role in the Patriots’ offense. https://t.co/W033evSzcG — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 25, 2023

As Cox noted, Bourne has enjoyed “a strong summer,” so he’s increased his chances of sticking around. Bourne’s revival is great news for offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who is creative enough to make more use of the wideout’s dual-threat skills in a more expansive system.

Solid Camp Timely for Forgotten Veteran

To say Bourne needed a solid showing this offseason is an understatement. The 28-year-old had toiled through a pair of mediocre seasons in New England since arriving during free agency in 2021.

Bourne’s made a mere seven starts in two years and saw his production decline last season, catching 35 passes for 434 yards. An increased workload seems likely after No. 84 was active at camp and proved his worth in several roles during preseason.

He became a “favorite target for Mac Jones” during a prolific practice session on Monday, August 14, per Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

Great practice today for Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne. He had six touches, was a favorite target for Mac Jones. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 14, 2023

Making plays from multiple spots isn’t a problem for Bourne, who lined up in the slot for 116 snaps last season, according to Player Profiler. The problem is there are no shortage of slot-style receivers on the roster, including late-round draft standout Demario Douglas, along with this year’s headline free-agent acquisition, JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Bourne must prove his worth as a big-play target on the outside. Fortunately, he showcased those skills via this nifty connection with quarterback Mac Jones against the Green Bay Packers.

Jones needs Bourne and DeVante Parker to be playmakers on the perimeter to help the Pats craft a more dynamic passing attack. There are other options, though, with Tyquan Thornton and Kayshon Boutte also having the potential to make an impact.

Late-Round Draft Pick a Threat to Established Pass-Catcher

Like Douglas, Boutte came off the board in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft, but he’s belied his draft status with some positive plays this offseason. He’s “surged,” according to NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry, who detailed “a one-handed, toe-tapping touchdown. There was a diving grab along the sideline and a touchdown in the front corner of the end zone. His hands and body control impressed.”

Boutte has the potential to become the genuine field-stretcher this pedestrian offense needs. Yet, what the rookie doesn’t have is Bourne’s versatility to be a factor in the running game.

One of the 6-foot-1, 203-pounder’s best attributes is being an effective blocker. Bourne showed off his blocking talent by helping to spring Rhamondre Stevenson for a big gain with this crushing hit against the Packers.

Big-time block by Kendrick Bourne to help spring Rhamondre Stevenson. pic.twitter.com/XpfqV7wp1v — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 20, 2023

Stevenson and Damien Harris replacement Ezekiel Elliott ensure the Patriots will still be a run-first offense. Bourne can stay relevant if he keeps moving defenders and clearing rushing lanes.

O’Brien will be hoping Bourne continues to do those things, as well as amassing a few more yards of his own on the ground. The receiver has been a threat as ball-carrier dating back to his days in San Francisco, but the Patriots have rarely taken advantage of those skills, giving Bourne just 18 carries in two seasons.

Unleashing Bourne in both phases will help O’Brien call a more daring offense. It will also help Jones take a necessary step up as a QB1.