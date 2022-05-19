Patriots Kendrick Bourne a Top ‘Big-Play’ Threat in NFL

I

n his first season as a member of the New England Patriots, Kendrick Bourne made some big plays. That isn’t simply an observation, the numbers show that Bourne did just that.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

In 2021, Bourne had a great start to his Patriots career. He tallied 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns. Bourne also averaged 14.5 yards per catch with New England.

USA Today’s Marcus Mosher compiled the number of times the wide receiver gained 10 or more yards on a catch or run. Bourne had 16 big plays out of 82 looks to finish fifth in the entire NFL.

Here is every WRs big play percentage since 2020 (min 100 looks): pic.twitter.com/v6XUyoQkoV — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) May 19, 2022

With 19.5% of Bourne’s plays gaining 10 yards or more, the wide receiver is averaging a big play just about once every five looks he gets.

Bourne is far and away the best Patriot in this area of the game. Nelson Agholor clocks in at 13.4% and Jakobi Meyers has a rate of 9.4%. Agholor lands 33rd among the rest of the NFL while Meyers is 72nd.

Do the Patriots Have Any “Big-Play” Running Backs?

Just like Bourne, Rhamondre Stevenson is one of the top “Big-Play” running backs in the entire NFL. Stevenson had 22 plays of 10 or more yards on 147 touches. That is good enough for third in the league with a big-play rate of 15%. Only Nick Chubb and Rashaad Penny beat out the rookie running back.

How often did a running back create a big play (10+ rush or 20+ yard reception) in 2021? pic.twitter.com/HEXSjaZqre — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) May 18, 2022

Stevenson had a quality start to his career as he had 133 rushing attempts for 606 yards and five touchdowns. The rookie also averaged 4.6 yards per carry in 2021. For a fourth-round pick, that is a great output in his first season.

More Big Things in 2022

The Patriots will be hoping for my big things from Bourne once the 2022 NFL regular season arrives. In Mac Jones’ second season, Bourne will look to once again be one of the quarterbacks’ favorite targets.

After a full season in New England, fans will be hoping that Bourne is more comfortable and well-versed in the Patriots system. Maybe he can have an even better season in 2022?

New England went out and brought in some new wide receivers to add to the depth on the roster. DeVante Parker will be the Patriots top wideout meaning that opposing teams’ focus will move away from Bourne and to players such as Parker and Meyers. This would allow for Bourne to be put in some great opportunities to make some big plays.

The same can be said for Stevenson. While James White is returning after an injury-riddled 2021 season, Stevenson has proven to be a better rusher. Damian Harris will continue to blaze the path as the lead back but Stevenson will get his snaps.

New England also rounded out its running back room by drafting Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris in 2022. There will be plenty of competition at the position but it would be a surprise if Stevenson ended up getting cut.

So Patriots fans should be prepared to watch some exciting football this upcoming season. With Bourne and Stevenson on the roster, there will be plenty of big plays happening on the field.