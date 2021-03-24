Patriots New WR Says He Wants to ‘Change the Narrative’

The New England Patriots signed Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor to help improve their lackluster wide receiver group.

Bourne met with the media this week, and he made it clear, he believes Cam Newton is going to “ball out,” and perhaps most notably, the 25-year-old heading into his fifth year in the NFL said he wants to help “change the narrative” associated with his new quarterback.

Here is a look at the interview with Bourne and several members of the local media.

Kendrick Bourne on Cam Newton & First Impression of Pats | Press Conference (New England Patriots)Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media via video conference on Monday, March 22, 2021; he discussed his first impression of the Patriots, working with Wes Welker in San Francisco & more. Subscribe to the New England Patriots YouTube channel: bit.ly/2IOD2e9 For More Patriots NFL Action: bit.ly/2Y1e9zz #NewEnglandPatriots #Patriots #NFL For more Patriots content:… 2021-03-22T19:15:01Z

Bourne was an open book during the interview session, and his excitement was infectious. He’s clearly happy to be a member of the Patriots organization.

Bourne’s desire to change the narrative says a few things; Newton is very much beloved among players in the league, and Bill Belichick’s impact on players is still significant.

The Onus is Not All on Bourne

The Patriots signed Bourne, Nelson Agholar, tight ends Jonnu Smith, and Hunter Henry to add weapons to the passing game. They also appear to have bolstered their offensive line by trading for Trent Brown, bringing back Ted Karras, and re-signing David Andrews.

Quite honestly, Newton has no reason not to have improved numbers when you consider he’ll be in the Patriots’ system for a second year; He should have some semblance of a training camp, and the team returns a strong offensive line to go with the new options in the passing game.

Remember, the Patriots could still add an offensive tackle and/or a real speed threat in the NFL Draft to further improve its offense.

Bourne’s Stats and Skills

If you thought Bourne would bring dynamic speed to the Patriots’ offense, that’s not his bag. He’s more of a possession receiver who runs hard after the catch. In 2020, Bourne had a career-high 49 receptions for 667 yards and two touchdowns on 74 targets. He did have four drops as well. Still, Bourne’s hands are considered a strong aspect of his game.

His toughness is likely what stood out to Bill Belichick when he targeted him in free agency.

Kendrick Bourne Highlights 2020-2021 NFL Season: “Welcome To New England!!”Highlights of former 49ers Wide Receiver and new Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne from the 2020-2021 NFL Season. He is a solid wide receiver with good hands and a knack for getting first downs with a majority of his catches this year being first downs. Season Stats: 49 Receptions 667 Yards 2 TD Please leave… 2021-01-07T17:00:09Z

Bourne has a nose for the first-down marker, is rarely taken down by the first defender, and excels at reversing field to find extra yards. He’s also good at coming back to his quarterback when they’re under duress.

You see several highlights of that from his play the last two seasons in the video above. If he focuses on learning the Patriots’ playbook and vibes with Newton during the offseason, he could have the biggest year of his career. When you consider the attention Smith and Henry will get up the seams and even spread wide, Bourne should see some opportunities to have strong games in the former’s case.

If everyone does what they’re capable of, Bourne’s attempt to help change the narrative will succeed.

