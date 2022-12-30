Key Trio Turns Important Corner Ahead of Patriots-Dolphins Showdown

Just two days before they face a Miami Dolphins team missing Tua Tagovailoa, the New England Patriots welcomed three key contributors back to practice.

With both franchises fighting for the AFC’s final playoff spot, Bill Belichick’s squad received reinforcements Friday in the form of Jalen Mills, Adrian Phillips, and Damien Harris. According to NESN’s Dakota Randall, the three veterans, along with backup offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste, participated in the team’s final practice ahead of a monumental matchup against the 8-7 Dolphins.

According to the Patriots’ official injury report, Phillips and Cajuste missed Thursday’s practice due to illness. Meanwhile, Harris did not participate because of personal reasons.

Mills’ return represented a small victory for a Patriots team coming off back-to-back losses. New England was forced to play without its top cornerback in Week 17, and his groin injury kept him out of practice all week.

However, Mills being back on the field at least means he has a chance to suit up against an offense that features two dynamic receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Although the former Philadelphia Eagle is by no means a shutdown corner, he’s a serviceable starter who brings better size (6 feet, 191 pounds) than Marcus Jones (5-foot-8, 185 pounds) and Jack Jones (5-foot-9, 175 pounds).

And with both rookies ruled out, there could be even more pressure on Mills’ shoulders to be ready to play against Miami.

Phillips coming back from illness also bodes well for the Patriots. A rock-solid safety who isn’t afraid of contact play, he could be utilized to slow down Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki.

How Many More Games Will Damien Harris Play For the Patriots?

With the secondary getting two key members back, New England’s offense got a boost with Harris’ return. Although the fourth-year running back hasn’t come close to matching his 2021 production of 202 carries for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns, he’s provided the Patriots with a hard-charging presence out of the backfield in the nine games in which he has appeared.

However, it’s fair to wonder if this could be one of Harris’ final games in a New England uniform.

The former Alabama star will become a free agent after the season, and with the way Bill Belichick has handled the position over the years, it would be a surprise to see the Patriots break the bank to retain Harris’ services.

Plus, Rhamondre Stevenson’s breakout campaign might make it easier for the team to consider moving on from a player who has appeared in just 36 games since 2019.

Dolphins Dealing With Injuries to Several Starters

First-year head coach Mike McDaniel faces a tall task to secure a win in Foxborough with his star quarterback sidelined with a concussion.

But Tua Tagovailoa isn’t the only prominent Dolphins player dealing with an injury.

According to David Furones of the Sun-Sentinel, defensive end Bradley Chubb and fullback Alec Ingold returned to practice Friday with casts on their right hands.

He also reported that cornerback Xavien Howard was not spotted during the media portion of viewing drills. The four-time Pro Bowler was limited in Thursday’s practice with a knee injury.

Furones also reported he did not see left tackle Terron Armstead at practice. Although the veteran lineman suited up against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 after missing three practices, the situation is different in Week 17.

“Back then, he was only nursing the toe, as opposed to the toe, pec, knee, and hip like he is now,” Furones wrote.