‘Shocking’ Mock Trade Has Patriots Replace Mac Jones With Pro Bowl QB

Week 4 is behind us and the Patriots, after showing some promise to start the season despite two losses in their first three games, looked absolutely dreadful during their trip to Dallas, punctuated by a 38-3 loss to the Cowboys. Given what a bummer the team was last year, when they wrapped up with an 8-9 record, and given how difficult the upcoming schedule still in, the Patriots are poised to finish with a losing record in back-to-back year for the first time since 1992-93.

Some affectionately remember that as the Dick MacPherson Era, a fun but futile period in New England’s football history.

But with some hope still left that the Pats can turn things around now, the folks over at Bleacher Report are getting a little daring—“shocking,” they call it—on the trade machine. And they’ve come up with something that would require coach and personnel man Bill Belichick to pull the plug on 6-foot-3 pet project Mac Jones, New England’s struggling quarterback and first-round pick from 2021.

And who should replace him? How about Vikings passer Kirk Cousins, a guy with a similar skillset to that of Jones, whose, (the site wrote), “transition period could be seamless within Bill O’Brien’s offense.”

‘Shocking’ NFL Deal, for Sure

This proposal was under the headline promising, “Shocking NFL trades,” so prepare to be shocked. According to the proposed deal, the Patriots would be giving up second- and fourth-round draft picks to Minnesota, which might like to see what it has in rookie fifth-rounder Jaren Hall. The draft picks from the Patriots could provide an opportunity to pick another QB if Hall does not work out.

The presumption around the NFL is that Cousins will not sign an extension in Minnesota because the Vikings can’t afford him. Better for the 0-4 Vikes to get a return on Cousins now.

Here’s how B/R sees the deal from the Patriots’ perspective:

“With the most cap space available of any team in 2024, the Patriots have the finances to give Kirk Cousins an extension to be their starting quarterback for several years. Mac Jones doesn’t look to be the answer right now for head coach Bill Belichick, and losing simply doesn’t exist in the DNA of the future Hall of Famer.”

Would Belichick Give Up on Mac?

Browns fans would like a word when it comes to that final statement–Belichick was 36-44 in five years in Cleveland, so he is genetically capable of losing. But giving up on Jones does not fit Belichick’s DNA, and that’s the major problem here. Many around New England and beyond are ready to give up on Jones and admit he is not the team’s quarterback of the future.

One prominent analyst who said as much this week was Howie Long, speaking on The OT, Fox Sports’ postgame show. “Listen, they’re struggling,” Long said. “Today was really a—I think, at quarterback, I don’t believe that Mac Jones is the guy. And I think we can kind of agree on that. I think they’re probably coming to that conclusion in New England.”

But Belichick is not one of that mind. He has maintained his faith in Jones who was, remember, a Pro Bowl quarterback two years ago as a rookie. That selection was admittedly fluky, but it still is indicative of a young guy with talent, and a young guy who probably should not yet be given up on.

Cousins would be tempting, though. He has thrown for at least 4,200 yards and a 65% completion rate for each of the last three seasons. At age 35, he is at the tail end of his career, but adding him to the mix could get the Patriots back on a winning track. The Pats could keep Jones as a backup, with an eye on him getting the job back.

A shocking idea, eh?